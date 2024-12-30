Free The Law

Louisiana Ends Mass Vaccination, as Trump Pulls Funds for Schools with Covid Shot Mandates
Will other states follow?
  
We The Patriots USA
Rager Challenge Update, #2
Thank you for your support!
  
We The Patriots USA
The Rager Challenge That Never Was
Proof positive that social media censorship is alive and well.
  
We The Patriots USA
ALERT: Hawaii moves one step closer to eliminating religious exemptions to vaccination
Plaintiffs needed!
  
We The Patriots USA
As Expected, Anti-Freedom States Defy Trump Executive Orders
I’ve been writing a lot recently about the folly of putting too much faith in executive orders, no matter how magnificent and sweeping they may seem at…
  
We The Patriots USA
Religious Beliefs are not "Whims"
But try telling that to the California AG
  
We The Patriots USA
January 2025

The Executive Order Delusion
It's a strong one.
  
We The Patriots USA
The Dark Side of AI
Have we reached the end of our humanity?
  
We The Patriots USA
Trump's $500 Billion AI Project: A Cure for Cancer?
'Stargate' hailed as a miraculous marriage of AI and MRNA vaccines
  
We The Patriots USA
"Free Speech" on Facebook, Part 2: Still No Antivaxxers Allowed
Last week I wrote an article titled, “Meta Promises Free Speech”, in which I discussed my reservations and cynicism regarding Meta/Facebook CEO Mark…
  
We The Patriots USA
Meta Promises Free Speech
But apparently, not just yet.
  
We The Patriots USA
December 2024

