Louisiana Ends Mass Vaccination, as Trump Pulls Funds for Schools with Covid Shot Mandates
Will other states follow?
22 hrs ago
We The Patriots USA
27
Louisiana Ends Mass Vaccination, as Trump Pulls Funds for Schools with Covid Shot Mandates
4
Rager Challenge Update, #2
Thank you for your support!
Feb 12
We The Patriots USA
3
Rager Challenge Update, #2
The Rager Challenge That Never Was
Proof positive that social media censorship is alive and well.
Feb 11
We The Patriots USA
6
The Rager Challenge That Never Was
3
ALERT: Hawaii moves one step closer to eliminating religious exemptions to vaccination
Plaintiffs needed!
Feb 8
We The Patriots USA
6
ALERT: Hawaii moves one step closer to eliminating religious exemptions to vaccination
2
As Expected, Anti-Freedom States Defy Trump Executive Orders
I’ve been writing a lot recently about the folly of putting too much faith in executive orders, no matter how magnificent and sweeping they may seem at…
Feb 7
We The Patriots USA
8
As Expected, Anti-Freedom States Defy Trump Executive Orders
23
Religious Beliefs are not "Whims"
But try telling that to the California AG
Feb 6
We The Patriots USA
6
Religious Beliefs are not "Whims"
1
January 2025
The Executive Order Delusion
It's a strong one.
Jan 30
We The Patriots USA
7
The Executive Order Delusion
4
The Dark Side of AI
Have we reached the end of our humanity?
Jan 28
We The Patriots USA
9
The Dark Side of AI
6
Trump's $500 Billion AI Project: A Cure for Cancer?
'Stargate' hailed as a miraculous marriage of AI and MRNA vaccines
Jan 22
We The Patriots USA
15
Trump's $500 Billion AI Project: A Cure for Cancer?
12
"Free Speech" on Facebook, Part 2: Still No Antivaxxers Allowed
Last week I wrote an article titled, “Meta Promises Free Speech”, in which I discussed my reservations and cynicism regarding Meta/Facebook CEO Mark…
Jan 14
We The Patriots USA
6
"Free Speech" on Facebook, Part 2: Still No Antivaxxers Allowed
3
Meta Promises Free Speech
But apparently, not just yet.
Jan 10
We The Patriots USA
4
Meta Promises Free Speech
2
December 2024
Can we get a follow?
The only way to overcome censorship is with grassroots action.
Dec 30, 2024
We The Patriots USA
10
Can we get a follow?
2
