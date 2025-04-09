I’ll make this very quick today. I just want to follow up on yesterday’s post, “Are you one of the 20?” I think it’s important that I share with you the real, raw numbers that show just what we’re up against in terms of fundraising. In the 24 hours since the post was published, these are the statistics of how many views, likes, and link clicks we’ve received on the post:

Just 5,418 people out of 17,032 viewed it in their email windows, and even less - 4,336 - opened it to read it. Of that number, only 10 people clicked on any of the links in the post, and only three people clicked on the link to make a donation. That’s right, just THREE people out of 17,032 attempted to make a donation. And that doesn’t even mean they actually donated, or attempted to donate. It just means that three people clicked on the link and viewed the donate page.

Now of course, more people may read it over the next few days, and some people might make donations by mail, or through a donor-advised fund (another three people viewed the Fidelity Charitable donor-advised fund page, so that’s definitely a possibility). But the reason I wanted to show this to you is not to guilt trip you, if you were not one of the three. It’s just to demonstrate to you the reality of what we’re up against here in terms of censorship, and overall donor enthusiasm among the pro-freedom crowd. It’s not just us. I’ve talked to the leaders of other nonprofits with similar missions, who are experiencing the exact same fundraising challenges, and censorship.

So what can we do about it? Well, for starters, I’d ask that you please consider making a tax-deductible gift in support of our mission if you happen to be one of the few who read what I’m writing, if you’re financially able to do so. But even if you aren’t, I’d ask that you please tell other people about the work we do, and our mission, to see whether they’d be willing to support us. The only way we’re likely to overcome the overwhelming censorship is if enough of our supporters take the time to manually share our messages. Word of mouth is still the best advertising. Thank you in advance for your support!

