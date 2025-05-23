Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bretigne's avatar
Bretigne
5d

Senator Pan belongs in prison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
aaron2kristie's avatar
aaron2kristie
5d

A Voice for Choice Advocacy CA School Vaccine Religious Exemption Lawsuit Filed December 22, 2023 Next hearing “Defendant’s motion to dismiss Second Amended Complaint is set for hearing: June 7, 2025” Read details and complaint filings here https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org/litigation/ca-school-vaccine-religious-exemption-lawsuit/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture