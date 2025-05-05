Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melissa's avatar
Melissa
2d

Having had my health and children's health ruined by vaccines, I'm not interested in anymore poison injections

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elena's avatar
Elena
2d

This poison should be done away with, period!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture