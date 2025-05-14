I’ve been writing a lot about the topic of medical kidnapping lately, and for good reason. Apart from losing a child to death, probably the next worst thing any parent can experience is losing a child to the state. And what’s more, is that it happens more often than most parents realize. Most parents think it can never happen to them - that is, until it does.

That’s why we’ve made it one of the key pillars of our mission here at We The Patriots USA to end medical kidnapping in America. And that’s why we’re hosting a very special free event next Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT titled, “Medical Kidnapping: Know Your Rights.” We are honored to have as our keynote speaker Attorney Debra Salisbury, who represented the Kowalski family in the case of the medical kidnapping of Maya Kowalski in Florida, featured in the Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya. It’s rare that I recommend a Netflix program, but this one is definitely worth watching. In case you haven’t seen it, I won’t include any spoilers here, but suffice it to say that you will have no doubt that medical kidnapping is a very real danger to your children after watching this film.

And that's why we urge all of you to register for our webinar, whether you have minor children or not. Because, even if you don't have young children or grandchildren, chances are there is someone in your life who does. I will be speaking as well, to provide an update on our legal work and to explain how We The Patriots USA can help you should you ever find yourself in this unthinkable situation. But our goal is to help you prevent it from happening in the first place, and that's why it's so important that you know your rights so you can take steps now to protect your children.

