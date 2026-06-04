Take 2 - My apologies for the audio problems with yesterday’s video! I’ve recorded a fresh video with good audio today, in which I discuss the recent actions by the Trump administration that have many questioning whether we’ve all been duped.
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The MAHA Letdown?
Has the Trump administration failed to deliver on promises regarding health freedom and religious liberty?
Jun 04, 2026
Free The Law Podcast
Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.
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