Free The Law

Free The Law

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The MAHA Letdown?

Has the Trump administration failed to deliver on promises regarding health freedom and religious liberty?
We The Patriots USA's avatar
We The Patriots USA
Jun 04, 2026

Take 2 - My apologies for the audio problems with yesterday’s video! I’ve recorded a fresh video with good audio today, in which I discuss the recent actions by the Trump administration that have many questioning whether we’ve all been duped.

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