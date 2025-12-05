In today’s edition of the “Free The Law” podcast, Brian reacts to the news that ACIP has voted to stop recommending that babies receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within hours of birth. Brian explains what this actually means in practice, and why it’s not the sweeping victory many are claiming it to be.
CDC's ACIP Votes to Stop Recommending Hep B Vaccine for Newborns - But What Does it Really Mean?
Dec 05, 2025
Free The Law Podcast
Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.
