Free The Law

Free The Law

Free The Law
Free The Law Podcast
CDC's ACIP Votes to Stop Recommending Hep B Vaccine for Newborns - But What Does it Really Mean?
0:00
-12:59

CDC's ACIP Votes to Stop Recommending Hep B Vaccine for Newborns - But What Does it Really Mean?

We The Patriots USA's avatar
We The Patriots USA
Dec 05, 2025

In today’s edition of the “Free The Law” podcast, Brian reacts to the news that ACIP has voted to stop recommending that babies receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within hours of birth. Brian explains what this actually means in practice, and why it’s not the sweeping victory many are claiming it to be.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture