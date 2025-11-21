Free The Law

So Now What?
With state public health agencies coming out in full force against the changing vaccine guidance at the CDC, how are we ever going to change the mainstream narrative about vaccine safety and risks?
We The Patriots USA
Nov 21, 2025

In this episode of the “Free The Law” podcast, Brian spotlights the predictable pushback coming out of state public health agencies like the Connecticut Department of Public Health, who are refuting even the mere suggestion of a link between vaccines and autism, and continuing to beat the “safe and effective” drum. Brian then offers his suggestions for how we might actually be able to break through this barrier, and have the truth about vaccines accepted by even the staunchest science deniers in these “blue state” public health agencies and the mainstream media.

