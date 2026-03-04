Free The Law

WATCH NOW: What Yesterday's SCOTUS Ruling Means for Religious Exemptions in Schools

We The Patriots USA
Mar 04, 2026

A monumental ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on March 2, 2026 has opened the door for the restoration of the religious exemption to required school vaccinations for families in CT, CA, NY, and ME. We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq. breaks it all down, and discusses specifically how it will impact our active religious exemption lawsuits in CT and CA.

