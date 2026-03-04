A monumental ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on March 2, 2026 has opened the door for the restoration of the religious exemption to required school vaccinations for families in CT, CA, NY, and ME. We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq. breaks it all down, and discusses specifically how it will impact our active religious exemption lawsuits in CT and CA.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH NOW: What Yesterday's SCOTUS Ruling Means for Religious Exemptions in Schools
Mar 04, 2026
Free The Law Podcast
Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes