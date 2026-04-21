Second Circuit to Address School Religious Exemptions TOMORROW

For the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court remanded a school religious exemption case to the Second Circuit to issue a new decision applying its landmark 2025 decision Mahmoud v. Taylor, that court will hold a hearing to decide whether the State of Connecticut violated the Constitution when it eliminated the religious exemption for school vaccinations, and attempted to shut down a Christian preschool and daycare. That hearing is for the case of Milford Christian et al. v. Beth Bye et al., fully funded by We The Patriots USA.
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Free The Law Podcast
Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.
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