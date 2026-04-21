Free The Law

Free The Law

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Second Circuit to Address School Religious Exemptions TOMORROW

We The Patriots USA's avatar
We The Patriots USA
Apr 21, 2026

For the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court remanded a school religious exemption case to the Second Circuit to issue a new decision applying its landmark 2025 decision Mahmoud v. Taylor, that court will hold a hearing to decide whether the State of Connecticut violated the Constitution when it eliminated the religious exemption for school vaccinations, and attempted to shut down a Christian preschool and daycare. That hearing is for the case of Milford Christian et al. v. Beth Bye et al., fully funded by We The Patriots USA.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture