Will ACIP Disband? Dr. Malone Responds to Judge's Ruling in AAP Lawsuit.

Dr. Robert Malone, MD/PhD, joined me this morning for a special interview to discuss the recent ruling in the lawsuit brought by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other organizations against HHS, and what it means for the future of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Malone also responds to the criticism of his qualifications to serve on ACIP, as alleged in the lawsuit.
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