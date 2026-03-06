Free The Law

Federal Judge Upholds CT's Open Carry Ban

This is why we're appealing.
Mar 06, 2026

We The Patriots USA Vice-President & Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq. discusses this week’s decision upholding Connecticut’s open carry ban and pistol purchase limits as constitutional, and why we disagree with that ruling.

Read the court’s decision here.

Support the work of We The Patriots USA here.

