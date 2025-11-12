Beating Them at Their Own Game: A New Kind of AI, For The Good Guys

This isn’t a sales pitch. This is an introduction to Brighteon.AI, a host of revolutionary new AI tools that are available to use completely free of charge. From an authentic vaccine information search engine, to health/wellness/survivalist coaching, to a library of uncensored news articles, Brighteon.AI will completely change how you view and use AI! Mike Adams, creator of Brighteon.AI, joins me to provide an on-screen tutorial of each of these exciting new tools.
Free The Law Podcast
Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.
