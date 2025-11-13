Silent No More: Fr. Frank Pavone Joins

Father Frank Pavone, Director of Priests for Life, joins the podcast for a riveting discussion regarding his life’s work, the latest initiatives at Priests for Life, and a ministry of healing for women who have had an abortion. We The Patriots USA (WTP) Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq. also discusses legal developments in the pro-life arena, and WTP’s latest initiative to defend doctors, nurses, and other health care practitioners who have been persecuted for refusing to participate in an abortion.

