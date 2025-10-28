Free The Law

BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Johnson & Johnson for Deceptive Marketing Practices RE: Tylenol Use in Pregnant Women, Autism/ADHD Link
Oct 28, 2025
Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued a press release announcing his most recent lawsuit, filed against Johnson & Johnson (the manufacturer of Tylenol), “for deceptively marketing Tylenol to pregnant mothers despite knowing that early exposure to acetaminophen, Tylenol’s only active ingredient, leads to a significantly increased risk of autism and other disorders.” WTP USA Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq., breaks it down in today’s episode of the “Free The Law” podcast.

