I’ve spent a lot of time over the years talking about vaccine risk. And most of you reading this are well-acquainted with the truth about vaccines. You may have read the seminal book on the subject by Dr. Suzanne Humphries, Dissolving Illusions. Or maybe you’ve read How To End The Autism Epidemic by J.B. Handley - a favorite of mine - which exposes the correlation between the rapid and steep increase of vaccines on the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule and similarly rapid and steep increase in illnesses and disorders like autism in our child population. You’ve probably seen on of the many fine films that have been produced about vaccine injury and pharmaceutical industry corruption, such as Vaxxed, The Greater Good, or our own Shot Dead (featuring heartbreaking stories of children who died from the covid shot).

Most likely, you’re also keenly aware that, despite the mountain of evidence that vaccinations carry with them significant health risks, they are universally touted as “safe and effective” by all of the public health agencies, and most of the private organizations of physicians like the American Medical Association (AMA) and The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). As an aside, those private organizations are now up in arms, as just yesterday it was reported that the government has disinvited them to the workgroups hosted by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). In other words, the new ACIP - revamped under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s leadership - told these organizations (which the government characterized as special interest groups with an inherit bias) “thanks but no thanks.”

Maybe that last bit of news isn’t really an aside after all. Organizations like the AMA and the AAP are so upset about this latest development because it poses a real threat to their control over the narrative, and their ability to issue dictates to physicians that will be taken seriously. After all, pediatricians have long looked to the CDC’s recommended childhood immunization schedule as a guide in making immunization recommendations for the children they treat. The sad truth is that for many if not most pediatricians, these are not merely “recommendations”, of course. They are orders with which they demand compliance, with the parents who refuse being kicked out of their practices (like I was, twice). As ACIP is the body responsible for voting on which vaccines should be included on the CDC’s childhood schedule, big changes are likely (hopefully) on the way.

For the pharmaceutical industry, any significant reduction in the number of vaccines recommended for children by the CDC poses an existential threat. But this is not because they will lose money in vaccine sales. Many incorrectly assume that vaccines are cash cows for pharmaceutical companies that have a substantial impact on their bottom lines. Well, they are partially right. Collectively, vaccines do constitute a “cow” for Big Pharma, but not a cash cow. They are a sacred cow.

The real cash cows, of course, are prescription drugs and the patents they hold for them. As the pro-vaccine website Immunize For Good admits,

Vaccines are produced and sold by pharmaceutical companies. These companies are for-profit and make money on the medications they develop. They make most of their money from selling medicines that treat diseases and other health conditions. People take these medicines after they get sick. In 2022, pharmaceutical companies reported $605 billion in revenue. Of that revenue, just $1 of every $12 was from vaccines.



This is probably the only time you’ll see me agreeing with anything published on that website, but it’s true that pharmaceutical companies make most of their money from the sale of drugs to treat cancer, heart disease, and a host of other ailments that are now much more common than they used to be. And that, my friends, is just the point I’m driving at. These chronic health conditions are far more common than they used to be, but why? Well, it’s hard not to look at the correlating rise in the number of vaccines that are administered to children and adults and point the finger in that direction. Secretary Kennedy has suggested this as a possibility himself, and has vowed to study it.

And if this is indeed the case, the smoke begins to clear. Why would Big Pharma lobby so hard to protect something that’s not even its biggest asset? Well, because the truth is that while vaccine sales are not directly responsible for most of the industry’s profits, they are indirectly responsible for them if they are the main driver of the illnesses that create the need for the drugs that these companies primarily rely upon to sustain and increase their profit margins. Yes, Immunize For Good, people do indeed “take medicines after they get sick.” But if vaccines are making people sick, vaccines are making the pharmaceutical companies A LOT of money.

I’m sure you’ve heard it said that the healthcare and drug industries exist to create lifelong customers. They don’t want you dead, they want you alive and sick. Now, vaccines do kill, of course. But the number of likely vaccine injuries is far greater than the deaths. If you read the books I cited above, you’ll quickly see the evidence that vaccines are likely a primary culprit for the explosion of everything from peanut allergies to asthma to autism and ADHD. And the list goes on and on. Obviously the majority of people do not die soon after being vaccinated. But it may not be such a stretch to say that the majority of people develop chronic illnesses and conditions soon after being vaccinated. And that is very, very good for business in the pharmaceutical industry.

And that’s all I’m going to say about it right now. I’m not a doctor, and I’m not giving anyone medical advice. But as someone who has fought for years to expose the truth about vaccines, and as someone who has witnessed the devastation of vaccine injury first-hand in my own child, I’m telling you that there is much, much more to this story. If vaccines really prevented most people from developing illnesses, the pharma lobbyists would be doing everything in their power to see that vaccines were banned from the market. A truly healthy population, after all, is one that can do without pharmaceuticals. And I’ll leave you with this: the next time you see or hear an ad for a prescription drug, listen carefully to the list of possible side effects that they are required to disclose. Then think about each of the drugs that exists to treat each of those side effects. Talk about creating the problem, and then creating the “solution”!