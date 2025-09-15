We The Patriots USA will not defend attacks on the sanctity of life, even when those attacks are protected by the First Amendment.
What have we become?
No, we won't defend your celebration of murder.
Sep 15, 2025
Free The Law Podcast
Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, discusses current events and legal updates, especially as they relate to the fight to defend and reclaim our freedoms.
