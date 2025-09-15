Free The Law

What have we become?

No, we won't defend your celebration of murder.
We The Patriots USA
Sep 15, 2025
We The Patriots USA will not defend attacks on the sanctity of life, even when those attacks are protected by the First Amendment.

