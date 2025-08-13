Liberty is back in style in New York…well, sort of.

A federal judge in Long Island yesterday granted a preliminary injunction to a 16-year-old student - identified in court documents only as “Sarah” - entering her junior year at Oceanside High School, allowing her to attend school with a medical exemption for the Hepatitis B vaccine. Sarah suffered an adverse reaction to a prior dose of the shot. Despite providing Oceanside with a valid medical note from her physician stating that she should not receive the vaccine, Oceanside was refusing to honor Sarah’s medical exemption until its own district physician received and reviewed evidence of her adverse reaction.

Although I cannot confirm it, I have information from a credible source that six different physicians determined that Sarah should not receive the Hepatitis B vaccine, as she developed a chronic immune disorder after receiving previous doses of the shot. The same source also reports that Sarah previously claimed a religious exemption to vaccination until New York abolished religious exemptions in 2019.

Make no mistake, this is a monumental victory for health freedom. Hat tip to Attorney Sujata Gibson and team for their excellent representation and advocacy here, securing a victory that can now be cited as precedential so that schools cannot wield power that was never granted to them by the people - in this case, the power to override the judgment of a student’s personal physician. I am excited that Sujata will be joining us as a guest on our upcoming Sixth Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon, which will be streaming live for 24 hours on wethepatriotsusa.org and the We The Patriots USA Rumble Channel September 13-14, 2025 (register here today for updates and the link to watch).

But I have to admit, this decision struck a chord within me in another way, too. Stepping back, I had a moment of clarity that was actually pretty frightening: it is headline news that a single student in Long Island was able to obtain a medical exemption for less than one year (through June 30, 2026 according to the court order), for a single dose of just one of the many vaccinations required by law for school attendance in New York. As I find myself saying all too often these days, let that sink in for a moment. It is so difficult to obtain an exemption - even a medical exemption from a duly licensed physician - to a single vaccination in New York that it takes an injunction from a federal judge to receive one.

And it’s not just New York, of course. In my former home state of Connecticut it’s the same story, as it is in California and Maine, states that also eliminated religious exemptions in the last five years (it’s also virtually impossible to get one in West Virginia, by the way). And it’s no coincidence that it’s also nearly impossible to find a doctor who will write you a medical exemption in those states, since they fear repercussions from the medical licensing board. This should not be the case. If a qualified health care provider has examined a patient and determined that vaccination would likely be detrimental to that individual’s health, that should be the end of the story. Lawyers and judges should not need to get involved in this process (and I say this, of course, as a lawyer myself). That’s because, as Attorney Gibson told News 12 outside the courthouse yesterday, “The law is very clear. If a physician certifies a child is at risk of harm, then that child should be exempt, and the school district is not in the business of overruling treating physicians.”

Where the law is clear, school districts (and anyone else, for that matter) have no business refusing to abide by it. But the pro-pharma Gestapo has decided it knows better than physicians, or the law. Yes, that is the terrifying reality of 2025 America, regardless of who resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. It is up to WE THE PEOPLE to defend our rights in court, and we intend to do just that at We The Patriots USA. Just today we announced two school vaccine victories of our own, in Connecticut and California. We are proud to stand beside those fighting on the front lines of this fight to restore and preserve your freedoms, like Attorney Gibson. No, we shouldn’t have to wage these wars. But since we do, it’s nice to know that there are tenacious and brilliant people in this fight. And yes, that includes those among you reading this who have supported these legal efforts. You are every bit an integral part of this mission, and we are grateful for your continued generosity. I am confident that together we will emerge victorious, and that we will once again see the day when every person, everywhere, has the right to refuse unwanted medical interventions.