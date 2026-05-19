Yesterday the U.S. Supreme Court released its standard Monday order list, detailing the cases it has granted or denied high court review this week. Among the many denials was Health Freedom Defense Fund v. Carvalho, the appeal from the Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld the Los Angeles Unified School District’s covid shot mandate for employees. You may recall that last July the Ninth Circuit reversed an earlier decision of one of its three-judge panels, which had ruled for the plaintiff school employees, remanding the case to the district court for further proceedings to determine the veracity of the plaintiffs’ claim that the covid shot is ineffective at preventing transmission.

Notably, that three-judge panel found that, if the plaintiffs’ contention about the shot’s lack of efficacy is true, the landmark Supreme Court decision Jacobson v. Massachusetts would not apply, since the state cannot exercise its police power to mandate a shot that doesn’t actually prevent transmission of an illness. But on review, the full bench of the Ninth Circuit reversed that panel decision, finding that it doesn’t really matter. In the Ninth Circuit’s view, all that matters is whether the school district had a reasonable basis for believing that the shot would protect the health and safety of its employees at the time the mandate was issued, regardless of later evidence to the contrary: “Even construing Plaintiffs’ allegations in their favor, the Policy survives such review, as the LAUSD could have reasonably concluded that COVID-19 vaccines would protect the health and safety of its employees and students.”

By declining to take up the plaintiffs’ appeal in this case, the Supreme Court allowed the Ninth Circuit’s decision to stand, meaning that state and local governments in the nation’s largest circuit (encompassing Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington) can mandate vaccines or other medical interventions so long as they can articulate some “reasonable” basis for concluding that the medical intervention will protect health and safety. And that’s pretty easy to do, considering that every time a new vaccine hits the market, there is ordinarily no shortage of public health officials at the state and federal level touting the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. A school district’s superintendent, a mayor, or even the governor will be given a free pass to mandate the vaccine based on these proclamations from public health officials.

I can’t say that I’m surprised by this ruling. Since the start of the covid hysteria, I consistently told people who reached out to We The Patriots USA for help that we would not win by challenging the mandates. I explained that no judge is going to tell a governor that he or she was acting unreasonably by relying on public health authorities when making critical decisions about public health, especially considering the fact that most governors are not qualified to make those decisions on their own, having no medical or public health training or education. Meanwhile, public health officials usually have MD or MPH (and often both) after their names. So in the midst of a major public health crisis - or what is perceived as a major public health crisis - no court is ever going to fault a governor or other public official for relying on the recommendations of public health authorities to make urgent and critical decisions regarding public health, including vaccine and mask mandates. And it is of no consequence that a small (albeit brave) minority of physicians and scientists say otherwise; I can’t imagine a court ruling that a governor was at fault for following the advice of the overwhelming majority of so-called public health experts.

The other reason we chose not to challenge the mandates in court directly was because of the aforementioned Jacobson decision, which after 121 years still remains controlling legal precedent in this country. As the Ninth Circuit noted in Carvalho, since Jacobson has not been overruled or restricted in any way by the Supreme Court, lower courts like the Ninth Circuit are bound to obey it when rendering decisions regarding government vaccine mandates: “As Jacobson remains binding and squarely governs this case, we must apply it.”

And the Supreme Court has given no indication in recent years, or even recent decades, that it intends to overrule Jacobson. For that reason, it is very doubtful that a direct legal challenge to a government vaccine mandate will be successful in our lifetimes. As such, We The Patriots USA has focused the bulk of its legal efforts regarding vaccine mandates on winning the right to opt out of mandates on religious grounds. Religious liberty is a fundamental right guaranteed to us by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and unlike the issue of medical mandates in general, this Supreme Court certainly has demonstrated a willingness to protect it at every turn in recent years. For just a few examples of such recent decisions, see Fulton v. City of Philadelphia (finding that Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it refused to contract with a Catholic foster care agency unless the agency certifies same-sex couples for foster care); Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (ruling that a high school football coach cannot be disciplined for praying on the field); Carson v. Makin (ruling that Maine cannot offer school choice vouchers for secular schools, while denying them for religious schools); and Mahmoud v. Taylor (finding that a Maryland public school district cannot refuse to allow parents to opt out of LGBTQ+ curriculum on religious grounds). So before another person drops a comment here or sends us an email telling us that we should be challenging medical mandates in general as unconstitutional rather than fighting for religious exemptions, please consider what I’ve just explained above. We have to deal in the reality of judicial precedent if we want to win any victories at all.

Right now, we have three active lawsuits aimed at winning back the religious exemption to school vaccination mandates in California and Connecticut, with another one planned in a third state to be announced very soon. We believe that we are very close to finally winning a major victory on this front at the U.S. Supreme Court, with recent precedent like Mahmoud and Mirabelli v. Bonta weighing heavily in our favor. We ask you to please pray for us as we continue to fight these battles, with the next few months being extremely critical to our success. And if you’re able to do so, please consider making a gift to support this work, which requires a great deal of legal resources.

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Before I conclude, I want to recognize the exceptional work of my good friend Leslie Manookian, President and Founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund. Leslie recently formed a coalition that has been working hard to pass medical freedom acts in states across the country, with great success. The first such bill was passed in Idaho last year, which banned all medical mandates in the state. You can read about the coalition’s work and the bills under consideration in other states here, and watch Leslie’s video response to yesterday’s decision at the Supreme Court here.

Leslie’s work is the perfect compliment to our work to restore religious exemptions in states like California, New York, Connecticut and Maine. Let’s face it - those states aren’t likely to ever pass a bill banning medical mandates. But by winning a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court which preserves the right to opt out of vaccine mandates, it will protect people living in those states from unwanted medical interventions. So while the residents of Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts may never see a ban on vaccine mandates become a reality in their home states, they will at least have the option of opting out of vaccines on religious grounds. In this way, we’ll have all of our bases covered to ensure that no one in any state is forced to receive a vaccine or other medical intervention. Health freedom and religious liberty aren’t rights reserved only to residents of “red” states, after all. We’re fighting for people in red and blue states alike, because freedom should never be determined by your zip code.