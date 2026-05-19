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Free The Law

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Robert D. Silvetz, MD's avatar
Robert D. Silvetz, MD
12h

Has anyone ever bothered to read Jacobsen in its totality? It ends with a trivial fine AND Jacobsen NOT TAKING THE VACCINE.

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
15h

Surely SCOTUS won't back down on religious freedom principles. The malfeasance of officials during Covid should have reformed court opinions to protect citizen's rights.

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