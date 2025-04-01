In a disheartening turn of events, Idaho Governor Brad Little on Saturday vetoed the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, which sought to ban medical mandates for virtually all businesses in the state, as well as schools and colleges. Little released a letter explaining his reasons for vetoing the bill, stating, “Medical freedom is an Idaho value. However, this bill removes parents’ freedom to ensure their children stay healthy at school because it jeopardizes the ability of schools to send home sick students with highly contagious conditions including measles, lice, ringworm, pink eye, strep throat, stomach viruses, the flu, and other illnesses that disrupt families’ lives.”

A new version of the bill is now being considered in the legislature, where there are enough votes in the House to override the veto, but the margin in the Senate appears to be too thin for an override. The new version makes clear that schools can still send sick children home, but also contains an exemption for daycares, something Little did not even mention in his veto letter. This is an interesting twist because it appears that it is directly related to a lawsuit brought by We The Patriots USA on behalf of a mother whose two-year-old child was expelled from New Horizons Daycare in Meridian, Idaho, after she claimed a religious exemption to certain vaccinations.

Given that our daycare lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing before the Idaho Supreme Court on May 5, 2025, the timing of the veto and daycare amendment is extraordinarily suspect. (Brian Almon, Editor of the Gem State Chronicle, agrees in an article published today on the subject.) If this bill had been passed in its original form, it would have likely spelled certain victory for us, given that daycares would no longer have been permitted to mandate medical interventions like vaccinations. Of course, we’ve contended all along that Idaho daycares couldn’t expel children for failure to vaccinate, since existing Idaho law allows parents to claim religious exemptions for their children in daycares on “religious or other grounds.” But obviously a bill that prohibits daycares and other businesses from mandating vaccinations in the first place would leave no wiggle room to permit this kind of discrimination against parents and children.

Governor Little’s attack on health freedom is yet another example that we must remain ever-vigilant, whether in Idaho or California, whether in Texas or New York. And this is yet another example of the influence of our organization and our legal work. Legislators pay attention. Governors pay attention. And they act - sometimes to support us, sometimes to combat us. Regardless, we continue to fight, to put these issues at the forefront of the battles for our health freedom and more. Regardless, our hearing at the Idaho Supreme Court remains on the calendar for May 5, 2025. I’ll be sure to provide updates on the status of the bill and our lawsuit, so keep an eye on your inbox in the days and weeks to come.