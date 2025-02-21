Speaking at a working session with state governors on Friday afternoon, President Trump called out Maine Governor Janet Mills, over her apparent refusal to comply with his executive order banning men in women’s sports:

PRES. TRUMP: The NCAA has complied immediately, by the way, that's good, but I understand Maine -- is Maine here, the governor of Maine?



GOV. JANET MILLS: I'm back here.



PRES. TRUMP: Are you not going to comply with it?



GOV. JANET MILLS: We'll comply with state and federal law.



PRES. TRUMP: Well, we are the federal law. You better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't.



And by the way, your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports. so you better you'd better comply because otherwise you're not getting any, any federal funding.



GOV. JANET MILLS: We'll see you in court.



PRES. TRUMP: …Good! I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a really easy one.



And enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics.

Governor Mills’s defiance is representative of governors and other officials in “blue states” from coast to coast, who are banding together to defy the orders coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and those of the President’s Cabinet. Earlier this week, Connecticut state senator Saud Anwar (who happens to be a physician) made a post on Facebook, bragging that he introduced a bill to “shore up water fluoridation protections” as newly-confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has raised alarms about the adverse health effects of the widely-used public water additive.

Author Laura Matsue perhaps summed it up best on X back in November, when she posted, “Soon people will be getting extra vaccines, adding fluoride back into their water, and adding glyphosate to their food and calling themselves ‘the resistance’. What a time to be alive.” What a time indeed. I’ve written about this extensively as well in the past few months, so I won’t spend much time on it here. But suffice it to say that the battle for our health freedom is far from over. The President and Mr. Kennedy may have declared war on the chronic disease epidemic in America, but there are millions of people in places like California, New York, Illinois, - and yes, even Maine - who are joining the so-called “resistance”, hell-bent on doing everything in their power to ensure we don’t win that war. The reason, at its core, can be summed up simply in a single word: evil. The human manifestation of this evil, of course, is relentless greed and a thirst for power and control. If Americans are healthy, and pharmaceutical products and harmful additives in our food and water supplies are banned (not merely just prohibited from being mandated), it’s game over for their profit margins, and their ability to control the populace. A strong, healthy population is also one that retains the power rightfully guaranteed to it by the U.S. Constitution.

Now back to Governor Mills. We here at We The Patriots USA are happy to hear that she is eager to face a legal challenge in court, since we plan on seeing her there too (or, at least her minions and/or school districts that fall in line with Constitutional violations). Just a few weeks ago, we began searching for plaintiffs to join our new legal challenge to the Maine’s repeal of the religious exemption to mandatory school vaccinations, a bill signed into law by Governor Mills back in 2019, and which took effect on September 1, 2021.

If you are the parent of a school-aged child in Maine who claims a religious exemption to any of the required school vaccinations, and your child was denied enrollment into public school for the 2024-25 school year on this basis, please email us immediately at info@wethepatriotsusa.org if you would like to join the lawsuit. You may also email us if your child will become eligible for kindergarten or special education preschool before the end of the calendar year, and you would like to enroll him/her in a Maine public school.

We are also actively preparing litigation to challenge the repeal of the religious exemption to school vaccinations in California, and the proposed repeal in Hawaii. We have been contacted by a mother whose son was just kicked out of high school in California, and we are also in communication with several parents in Hawaii who would like to join our lawsuit if the religious exemption repeal bill is passed into law there. So, just in case there was any doubt, let me clear it up: we are rising to meet the “resistance” in courts all across this country, whether on the mainland or on the islands!

