On the first full day of his second term in office, President Trump held a press conference in which he unveiled a $500 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure project that some say will cure everything from cancer to heart disease. A day after an inauguration ceremony with a heavy Big Tech presence that included the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Sundar Pichai, the President praised the new “Stargate” project formed by Oracle, OpenAI, and Soft Bank:

“These world-leading technology giants are announcing the formation of Stargate. So put that name down in your books, because I think you’re going to hear a lot about it in the future — a new American company that will invest $500 billion at least in AI infrastructure in the United States.”

While most of us have acknowledged - perhaps begrudgingly - that AI is here to stay, what immediately followed President Trump’s announcement was much more troubling. Oracle CEO Larry Ellison explained that AI would be used to detect “little fragments” of cancer tumors in the bloodstream, before adding:

“Once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person —design a vaccine for every individual person that vaccinates them against that cancer. That mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically, again using AI, in about 48 hours.”

To anyone who’s been paying even a little attention to what’s unfolded over the last four years, it’s obvious that mRNA “vaccines” are bad news, to put it mildly. Just ask Ernest Ramirez, who lost his 16 year-old son Ernesto Ramirez, Jr. just five days after taking the Pfizer mRNA shot. Or ask Allen and Taylor Martin, who lost their 18 year-old daughter Trista just three months after she received the Pfizer shot. Or ask Tori White, who lost her newborn baby Naomi just 11 hours after birth following a Pfizer injection in utero. All of their stories are chronicled in detail in our film Shot Dead, which you can view for free here.

But here’s the problem. When faced with a diagnosis of a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less to live, who among us is going to refuse a shot that has the potential to cure us? And, beyond potential, what if it actually does cure terminally ill patients? We have all seen the reports of the explosion of turbo cancers in the vaccinated. What if they created the problem, just so they could create the “solution”? That is their usual playbook, after all.

Want to dive just a little deeper down the rabbit hole with me? What if the plan all along was to inject enough of the population with the experimental mRNA covid jabs to cause an explosion of heart attacks and turbo cancers in young and old alike, paving the way for a “miracle” cure that almost nobody would refuse? And what if that miracle cure, developed with the use of advanced AI technology, also just happened to contain elements that could track and control the recipients? Or is mind control a bridge too far?

I have no evidence that this is what is happening, of course…at least not at this point in time. And something tells me that if I do lay my hands on the evidence, I won’t be around long enough to share it with you. But to deny that this possibility exists is foolhardy. The technology is surging ahead at lightning speed, too fast for most to even digest its ramifications. And we remain, after all, sinful creatures with a fallen nature. Our leaders have always craved absolute power. Do you doubt for a second that if Nero or Stalin had access to this technology they wouldn’t have found a way to use it to control their subjects? If not, then why do you doubt that the globalist elite of today would do the same?

I’m not saying that President Trump, or Elon Musk, or even Larry Ellison is working with a view to that end. I’ll leave it to you to draw your own conclusions, or to draw no conclusions at all. My purpose here isn’t to paint anyone as hero or villain. My purpose, instead, is to alert all of you to the possibility that something very, very dangerous is unfolding before our very eyes. Don’t be blinded by your love - or your hatred - of any one individual. If we have any chance at all of stopping this train, it will be with eyes wide open.

Join the conversation in the comments to let me know your thoughts on all of this.