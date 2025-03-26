With the news today that President Trump has paused $120 million in funding for Planned Parenthood, a thought occurred to me: can the money be used elsewhere? Specifically, can the money be used to fund pro-life, pro-freedom causes, like the legal battles we wage here at We The Patriots USA? I’ve thought about this before, too. Ever since DOGE began identifying billions of dollars of government waste for the chopping block, I naturally wondered whether the government could, for once, provide some assistance for struggling nonprofits that work to defend Constitutional rights, rather than funding those working overtime to destroy them.

Now I can hear the libertarians among you already balking at (if not outright shouting down) such a suggestion. The government does not exist to fund private charities, right? We’re not supposed to be looking for a “hand out” from the federal government. The point of DOGE was to CUT funding, not just move it around. I personally agree with all of that. But what I’m suggesting is not simply moving the money around. I’m not saying that all - or even the majority - of the savings should go to fund pro-freedom causes. Most of it should go to shrinking our national debt. But here’s the reality: the federal government has spent decades, and untold billions, funding these causes. It is the federal government’s fault, to a large extent, that we are in the mess we’re in to begin with. For the same reason that I don’t feel guilty taking Medicaid assistance for my severely disabled vaccine-injured son, I don’t feel guilty asking the federal government for money to help reverse the evils that have been funded by the very same government. They created the problem, so they should at least be a part of the solution.

Until now, we haven’t bothered applying for government grants. During the Biden administration, for instance, it was futile. That administration was often the defendant in the lawsuits We The Patriots USA filed on behalf of those whose Constitutional rights had been violated. To put it mildly, it seemed just a bit foolhardy to ask our defendants to fund the lawsuits we filed against them. Not only that, but federal grants were usually subject to a showing of an organization’s commitment to ideologies that we vehemently opposed, such as DEI.

But all of that appears to have changed now. So what do you think? Do you think we should begin asking the federal government for funding to provide pro bono legal assistance to our clients, many of whom live under a dark cloud of tyrannical rule in states like California, New York, and Illinois? Or would such a move just make us part of the problem? Whatever your opinion, we’d like to hear it in the comments below.

If you do believe that we should be applying for federal grants, and you are someone who has experience in federal grant writing (or you know someone who does), please reach out to us. We honestly don’t know where to begin in this regard, and unfortunately we don’t have the financial resources to hire a grant writer at this time. But what we do know is that we are living in extraordinary times, unlike any most of us living today have ever experienced. So one way or another, we’ve got to seize the day. The fate of our clients, and of our country, depends on it.