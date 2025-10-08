Free The Law

Free The Law

Free The Law
Free The Law Podcast
This is Our Window of Opportunity.
1
0:00
-10:48

This is Our Window of Opportunity.

And we must seize it.
We The Patriots USA's avatar
We The Patriots USA
Oct 08, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

In today’s episode, Brian explains why we now have a window of opportunity like never before, and why it’s imperative that we seize it.

Make a gift to our 2025 Year-End Campaign today at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2025-year-end/.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture