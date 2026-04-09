I recently published an article titled, There is no Gatekeeper for the Health Freedom Movement, in which I described the attacks on the public interest law firm I co-founded, We The Patriots USA, from within the health freedom movement. That’s not to say that there haven’t been attacks from health freedom opponents as well, but as I explained in that article, the attacks from within are the most damaging. When a New York Times or MSNBC reporter attacks us, it actually helps our cause. That is viewed as somewhat of a badge of honor in health freedom circles, and inspires those within the community to support us even more. But when a “trusted” celebrity in the health freedom movement slings mud in our direction, many - if not most - people within the community listen. And more than just listen, they obey. It’s always amazed me how so many people who have spent their lives espousing the dangers of blind allegiance to authority figures are all too happy to fall in line when the marching orders are coming from one of their own. But in reality, it’s not any safer to blindly adhere to the directives of someone you admire than it is to blindly adhere to a the directives of government official or pharmaceutical executive. Just because someone has done good things and you’ve grown to admire them, doesn’t mean that everything they say should be taken as gospel. No matter the source, blind adherence should never replace critical thinking and independent analysis.

Since I published that article last week, a lot of people have reached out to me to express sympathy, and to ask for more details. As I said in the article, in the interest of professionalism, I won’t name names. I won’t stoop to their level, and I won’t try to take them down - even though that’s clearly what they’ve tried to do to us. But that being said, I will provide you with a little more context for my remarks about the wolves within the health freedom movement. We have been struggling to fundraise for the last two years. Blame it on the economy, blame it on donor fatigue, blame it on misplaced confidence in the new administration in the federal government. But whatever the reason, donations have been way down for us (and for many other nonprofits as well) over the last two years especially. That has had a tremendous impact on our ability to carry out our mission, since our goal is help as many people as possible who have suffered egregious violations of their constitutional rights. As a nonprofit law firm, we provide all of our services to our clients entirely free of charge, so we rely exclusively on public donations for funding. A steep drop in donations obviously means that there are far fewer people we can help. When we can’t take a case for a prospective client, we of course still do our best to connect them with another firm or nonprofit that may be able to help. But obviously, that’s not ideal. We founded this organization to help people ourselves, not to act as a lawyer referral service.

And amazingly, we’ve still been able to provide a tremendous amount of help to people in need, even with greatly decreased funding. Still, we are not content with our current situation, because it has forced us to turn too many people away. And as I always say, I didn’t get into this business to close doors in people’s faces. That’s why we knew we had to do something big this year to turn things around, something that would provide us with a major influx of funding in short order, to propel our organization back to the funding levels of previous years, and beyond. We had the good fortune to be connected with an amazing fundraising event coordinator with a proven track record of raising an average of $200,000 - $300,000 per event for nonprofits. And as expected, this individual did amazing work for us organizing an upcoming event we had planned for April 30th in Scottsdale, Arizona. We secured an all-star lineup of guest speakers, and were closing in on some major sponsorships. But then the unthinkable happened. We have good reason to believe that an individual with a tremendous sphere of influence in the health freedom movement worked behind the scenes to shut the event down, by convincing a key individual that we were not worth supporting. I can’t provide more details without exposing the identities of the parties involved, but suffice it to say that without the support of this “key individual”, we were unable to proceed with the event. And just like that, our chance to raise between $200,000 and $300,000 by the end of April went up in smoke.

This was a devastating blow, especially for the people we serve. We have been approached recently by people in dire need of legal assistance, and who we may not be able to help without additional funding. As you may know, a central focus of our mission here at We The Patriots USA is to end medical kidnapping in America. We recently took up the case of a mother in Florida, whose seven-year-old daughter has been stolen from her by the state, and placed in foster care five hours away from her mom. This despite the fact that there was no evidence of abuse or neglect, and the only purported “justification” for the child’s removal was the mother’s decision to research treatment options before immediately placing her child (who suffers from cystic fibrosis) on a drug that carried with it an FDA black-box warning for liver failure and death. We have nearly exhausted funds for that case, with another hearing looming on April 23, 2026, to address the state’s motion to terminate the mother’s parental rights. And just last month, we were contacted by a mother in Ohio, whose seven-year-old son was abducted by state officials, again without any evidence of abuse or neglect. We can’t disclose more details on that case unless we are able to take it, but a lack of funding has proved to be a major impediment to securing counsel. We are going to continue trying to find a way to help this family, but at present we do not have the funds needed for the substantial legal expenses this case will demand.

But if you know anything about me, you probably know that I don’t do a good job of accepting defeat. This isn’t the first time someone has tried to beat us down, and I’m sure it won’t be the last. The way I see it, I can’t stop people from attacking or sabotaging us. That’s outside of our control. But what we can control is how we respond to the attacks. So last night, I got an idea. What if we utilized this act of sabotage as an opportunity to raise the very funds we lost when we lost the event? This July 4th will mark our nation’s 250th birthday, as well as the sixth anniversary of our organization’s founding on July 4, 2020. So what if we set a goal of $250,000 in honor of our nation’s 250th anniversary, and named it “Mission 250”? If we could raise $250,000 by July 4, 2026, that would replace exactly what we expected to raise at the Scottsdale event, and also send a message to our opponents that they can’t keep us down. Maybe, just maybe, they will think twice before they try anything like this again, when they see that we used their very act of sabotage as a springboard to fundraising that allowed us to raise the money without even having to host the event. That would be some pretty sweet poetic justice, don’t you think?

But more important, it would give us the boost we need to help the people who desperately need our help. These are people who cannot afford to hire an attorney, and really have nowhere else to turn. They are relying on us to step up for them in a big way, but we can’t help them without your help. Please consider a gift to Mission 250 today, and encourage all of your friends and family to do the same. We remain hopeful that this can still be one of our very best years yet, and our faith in God has not wavered.

And for anyone considering a major gift who would like more information about our work and our organization, my door is always open. Please reach out to me directly anytime at brian@wethepatriotsusa.org, and I’d be happy to schedule a call with you.

Give to Mission 250 today.