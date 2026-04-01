There are a lot of wonderful people in the health freedom movement. And when I say health freedom movement, I’m not just talking about MAHA. I’m talking about ordinary people, parents like me and those who came before me, who have been fighting for health freedom for many years, long before covid had even been invented in a lab. Yes, long before that there were parents, physicians, scientists, and activists fighting to abolish government vaccine mandates in schools and hospitals, and fighting for the right to opt out of the mandates that persisted. Some of these individuals became celebrities of sort, at least within the movement. But most didn’t. Most didn’t want to be. Because for most of us, we were just fighting to protect our children.

But the health freedom movement is also a cesspool. Even before covid but more so since, there are individuals who have hijacked the movement for personal gain, and who have had a lot of success doing it. These are people who have exploited people’s fears, and their hopes, to gain wealth, power, and fame. That’s not to say that none of these individuals have done anything to help the cause. Some of them have actually done some tremendous work, and those that have deserve the success they’ve enjoyed. But apparently their own success isn’t enough for some of them. For some of them, they cannot be happy unless they’ve destroyed everyone else in the movement. That’s because their end goal isn’t just wealth, or power, or fame. It’s to be the only one with wealth, power, and fame. For these people, there’s nothing worse than having to share the spotlight.

I know because I’m one of the ordinary parents I described in the first paragraph. I’ve told my story many times, but in case you haven’t heard it, I’ll tell it again now, in brief. My son was seriously injured by a flu shot back in 2012, when he was only about a year old. He was meeting or exceeding every developmental milestone before then, but regressed profoundly thereafter. His speech and motor skills diminished, and he was eventually diagnosed with autism. He was also later diagnosed with Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) and catatonia. These are serious, debilitating disorders, and catatonia can even become malignant if left untreated. A vaccine changed his life forever, and it changed mine, too. I poured everything I had into getting him well, and fought to effect change in legislatures and courts around the country so that other children wouldn’t suffer the same fate or worse.

I lost a lot in the process. I gave up a lucrative career as an attorney to run the nonprofit I co-founded, We The Patriots USA, full time. I make far less money than I could be making as an attorney in the private sector, and I don’t have the benefits I enjoyed in my previous career. I don’t tell you any of this so that you’ll pity me. I made this decision, and I don’t regret it. I love what I do. But I’m definitely not getting rich doing it.

And the same goes for We The Patriots USA. As a nonprofit public interest law firm, we don’t charge our clients fees for any of our legal services. And in most cases, the fundraisers we set up for our lawsuits don’t raise enough to cover our legal expenses for that case. That’s right, we actually lose money on most of our lawsuits. That’s not the best business model, to be sure. So the fact that we have continued to sustain for nearly six years is nothing short of a miracle of God. God has blessed us with donors who contribute enough to keep us going beyond those legal fundraisers, to make up the difference in what we don’t raise and to raise just enough to cover our basic operating expenses.

We don’t have millions of dollars. Our annual revenue is actually less than half a million dollars. That’s why it’s laughable when people accuse us of profiting off of the movement. What’s even more laughable is that the people who are throwing those stones are the ones making millions of dollars from the movement. In case you haven’t noticed, I’ve refrained from mentioning names in this article, and I’m not going to start now - for two reasons. First, it’s just not how I’ve ever done business. It’s unprofessional and frankly, immature. Second, as I said above, these people have actually done some good work, and I won’t use my platform to tear them down, even when they’re trying to do just that to me. Believe it or not, some of the people who still attack us today are people who I’ve personally promoted, even after learning that they were badmouthing me or our organization. And I will continue to do so, as long as they continue to do good work. If they are doing something to advance the cause of freedom or protect children, I’ll continue to suggest that you support them.

Ironically, those within our own movement are the ones who have most aggressively tried to silence us and shut us down. And when you think about it, they are the ones with the power to inflict the most damage. No one who is supportive of our cause takes orders from the mainstream media or the state governments of California and New York. When those outlets attack us, it actually helps us, because our supporters will do anything in their power to defy them. But when a so-called celebrity of the health freedom movement attacks us, it does real damage. That’s because far too many people in our movement place blind trust in these individuals, to the point that they have become the de facto gatekeepers of the health freedom movement. When a celebrity lawyer loses a case, people in our movement will be quick to place all the blame on the judges on the circuit. But when we lose a case - even when appearing before the very same circuit and making the same legal arguments - those same people will be even quicker to place all the blame on supposed deficiencies in the quality of our legal work. Most of these people are not lawyers and have no legal training whatsoever, but they will accept it as gospel because the celebrity told them so. Here’s a test - ask them what was wrong with our legal argument. I’ll bet you dollars to doughnuts they won’t be able to give you a straight answer. One of the most humorous moments of my career was when a lawyer who had criticized our work used the same legal arguments we had made in our earlier case, almost word for word, in their brief. It almost looked as though they had cut and pasted excerpts from our briefs.

It occurred to me while writing this that this is probably a somewhat strange read. It probably feels like I’m telling you that something happened without telling you what happened. That’s fair. But that’s because the specific details aren’t important, and it wasn’t just one thing that happened. Many things have happened over the years, and I just think it’s important for you to know that there are wolves within this movement, who are working - whether intentionally or unintentionally - to destroy it from the inside. And many of these wolves have celebrity status in health freedom circles, and their followers are all too willing to allow them to function as gatekeepers of the movement.

But as a wise person once told me, there are no gatekeepers in the health freedom movement. No matter how famous you are, or how much wealth you’ve amassed, you don’t get to decide who gets in or out. You don’t get to decide who succeeds and who fails. The only thing you get to decide is what kind of person you will be, and whether you will sow seeds of kindness or vitriol in this world. And that is worth far more than any amount of wealth, power, or fame you can amass in this lifetime.