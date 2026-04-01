Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
5d

Thank you for the work that you do, and the integrity you showed in writing this article. May God bless your continued efforts.

Reply
Share
Children of God for Life's avatar
Children of God for Life
5d

Well said! We are praying for your important mission and victory!🙏🙏

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture