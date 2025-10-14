Last week I posted an episode of the “Free The Law” podcast titled, “This is Our Window of Opportunity”. If you haven’t already done so, I’d encourage you to listen to it. But the general point was that we are living in times like none other in our lifetimes, perhaps like never before in history. We finally have leaders in our government who are actively working to defend religious liberty, free speech, and health freedom. Do I agree with everything they’ve said and done? No. But that’s not the point. The point is that we have a window of opportunity that we’ve got to jump through, before it closes.

And it will close, all too soon. If you think a President Gavin Newsom - reportedly still very much a frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic Presidential nomination - would be signing executive orders to end DEI programs and to keep men out of women’s sports, you’ve probably never heard his name. And a President Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez (who, unbelievably, The Hill lists as the #2 Democratic contender) certainly wouldn’t be directing her HHS Secretary to conduct vaccine safety research, and study the link between vaccines and the autism epidemic. Heck, President Trump himself didn’t even do these things during his first term in office.

So without a doubt, the time to act is NOW. We have more than a mere degree of certainty that we will have the full force of the federal government behind us in our litigation filed in defense of free speech, religious liberty, health freedom, parental rights, Second Amendment rights, and more. And why is that important? Allow me to explain.

Judges and juries render verdicts, not the President or any other elected or appointed government officials. This is true. Nevertheless, an amicus brief filed by the United States Attorney General in support of our position before the U.S. Supreme Court would still be a very powerful ally in our quest for justice. The opinion of the United States government is not binding on the high court, of course, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t often very influential. During previous presidential administrations, it was something we couldn’t even have dreamt of, especially considering that often the U.S. government was a named defendant in our lawsuits!

But now, everything has changed.

But it also won’t last forever, and probably not for very long.

We have, at most, three more years. A lawsuit filed today will take about that long to reach the Supreme Court, emergency petitions excepted. So when someone with fundraising expertise - and a connection to a very wealthy potential donor - told me the other day that he would not even consider making an introduction to the donor until he’d spent years getting to know me, I knew he wouldn’t be able to help us seize this window of opportunity. He told me that he spent three years getting to know the last nonprofit organization he introduced to his wealthy friend, before he finally introduced him to them. If he thinks we’ve got three years to wait, he clearly doesn’t appreciate the rarity of this moment in history.

This isn’t 1985. This isn’t even 2024. The rules of the game have changed, drastically. It’s true that the conventional wisdom in the fundraising world is that you need to woo a potential major donor for three to five years before you can expect to see anything close to substantial donation (and in many cases, far longer than that). But these times are anything but conventional.

In years past, so-called “major” donors had to get to know you, and build a relationship with you, before they would consider giving to your cause. And there’s wisdom in that approach, for sure. You have to build a relationship of trust with someone before you hand them a large check. That makes sense. But there’s another side to that approach as well, one that is usually only discussed behind closed doors at fundraising seminars and courses taken by major gift officers and development directors. Allow me to let you in on a little “inside baseball”, if you will. They tell you that you have to “wine and dine” these people, that you have to “get them to like you” as if this is a middle school popularity contest. Like it or not, those are the “rules of the game,” they say. Well, I guess I’m the wrong person for that job, because I don’t play games and I never had a seat at the cool kids’ table in the cafeteria. Besides, if you’re giving to us because you like me, you’re giving for the wrong reason (not that I’m not still grateful for your contribution, of course). Likewise, if you’ve chosen not to give because I’m not your cup of tea, you’re declining to give for the wrong reason.

Now, it’s your money and you can do whatever you wish with it, of course. But that’s not my point. My point is that, ideally, your motivation to give to any charity should be the cause, not any one person within the organization. That’s not to say that organizations don’t need good leaders who are good stewards of their organization’s funds. But for any charity worth supporting, the work should speak for itself. Any organization that has won multiple significant legal victories in and out of the courtroom, that have dramatically improved the lives of the people it serves, is worth supporting even if its leader isn’t someone you’d invite to your house for dinner. I think that a good rule of thumb before giving any money at all to an organization is to ask yourself why you would give to them. Are you giving because of a person, or because of a cause?

Sometimes it’s both. Maybe you saw one of my interviews with Steve Bannon or Steve Deace, and you liked me and the things I was saying, which inspired you to take a closer look at our website, where you discovered you really liked the work we are doing, and want to support it. If that’s the case, then I did my job, because my aim is always to draw your attention to the organization and its mission, not myself. But maybe you didn’t like me. Maybe something I said pissed you off, and you didn’t even continue watching the interview, let alone take the time to research the work of our organization. If that’s the case, I failed that day. That doesn’t mean that I will apologize for who I am or my opinions, but I encourage you to still take a moment to look at the work we’ve done. Spend some time looking at our website, particularly our recent lawsuits and the Congressional bill we are working on to make health status (including vaccination status) discrimination illegal. And if you’re impressed with all of that and would like to support it, give to We The Patriots USA in spite of me.

Because this isn’t The Brian Festa Show. I didn’t start this organization along with my friend and fellow freedom warrior Dawn Jolly because I wanted more friends, or because I wanted people to like me. I’m doing this to save children from suffering the same fate (or worse) as that of my own child, who was seriously disabled from a vaccine injury. I’m doing this to rescue children from the snares of medical kidnapping at the hands of hospital workers and agencies like CPS. I’m doing this to establish legal precedent in defense of free speech and religious liberty that lasts for generations to come. I’m doing this for all of these reasons and more, but certainly not to win friends. (But as an aside, even if you hate me, you’ll probably love Dawn, who has a much more endearing personality than I, and is someone you might actually want as a friend!)

Back to my original point, though - the rules of the game have indeed changed, and that means the time for playing games is over. I don’t expect the billionaires reading this to change their stripes, as most are far too set in their ways (not to mention in league with the globalist elites who are working against us). What we need then, is an army of ordinary people to come together in support of our mission. We don’t need one person to give us a million dollars; what we need is for a million people to give one dollar. Since it’s unlikely a million people will ever read this, give a little more if you can. And if you’re unable to give anything right now, that’s okay too. Instead of giving, you could share this with 10 people you know, and maybe one or two of them will be able to make a gift. At the moment, we’re not even asking for a million dollars. Our Year-End Giving Campaign has a goal of just $250,000, and runs through December 31, 2025. Since we are a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, gifts made to We The Patriots USA are tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. tax law. If you’ve already made a year-end gift, I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of all of us at We The Patriots USA. If you haven’t, I hope you’ll consider us in your year-end giving plans.

Let’s seize this window of opportunity before it closes, because it may never open again.

