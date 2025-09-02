It happens every year. No sooner do we announce the date of our annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon (VSAM), than the emails and social media comments start pouring in.

“Vaccines ARE NOT safe!”

“You people have lost your minds, promoting vaccine safety!”

“You need to research all of the ingredients in vaccines so that you really understand the truth about vaccines and the harm they have caused to so many!”

Duh. Really? The most shocking part of all of this is that these comments are coming from people who are supposedly our followers, subscribers to our email list and social media pages. You’d think that anyone who knows anything about our work would know that we would not be hosting an event to try to convince people that vaccines are safe and effective. If any of you reading this know even one thing about me, it’s probably that I am the father of a child who was left severely disabled by a vaccine, which is what prompted me to get involved in this work in the first place.

But this begs the question - if we continue to get these messages every year, why not just change the title?

Well, to be fair, we don’t really get that many messages. Perhaps I exaggerated a bit by saying the messages start “pouring” in. Maybe “dripping in” would have been more appropriate. Even so, it’s clear that there are at least some people who are confused by the title, and of course we are trying to attract new people to this event, people who don’t know anything about us.

And that’s exactly the point. By now, we are aware that the title is somewhat vague as to the intention of the event. But that ambiguity is much more likely to attract viewers who may still think that vaccines are God’s greatest gift to humanity. Now just to be clear, our intent was never to deceive anyone, and it still isn’t. But if people want to draw assumptions from the title, that’s on them. The word “safety” is not necessarily synonymous with “safe”. Learning about safety naturally includes learning about risks. But by using the word safety instead of risk, the chances are much greater that the people who really need to watch this event will tune in. If the only people watching are those who are already convinced that vaccines are dangerous, what’s the point?

The other, perhaps less obvious, reason for the event name is that when we began the event in 2020, we were already keenly aware that any event about vaccine danger or risk was likely to be heavily censored online. Even just using the word “vaccine” would get you censored, and still does - with one exception: posts and events promoting vaccines as safe are not only not censored, they are heavily promoted by the social media algorithms. So by using the phrase “vaccine safety awareness,” there was a chance that the algorithms wouldn’t censor it as much as if we’d used something like “vaccine risk awareness.”

All of that aside, I want to let you know that this year’s event is one you definitely shouldn’t miss. In case you’ve never tuned in, the event features 24 hours of live, nonstop interviews with the world’s leading physicians, scientists, attorneys, authors, and activists, all with one goal in mind: to raise awareness about the safety risks of vaccines, and update you on the latest vaccine research, litigation, legislation, and more. For instance, we are excited to have Dr. Sherri Tenpenny rejoin us for the first time since 2020, as well as one of the new members of the CDC’s revamped Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. James Thorp returns to discuss the harm caused by the covid shots to pregnant women and babies, and Dr. Shannon Kroner will be with us to discuss her new book, Let’s Be Critical Thinkers: Critically Thinking About Masks, Lockdowns, Social Distancing & Vaccines. And since this is an interactive event, viewers watching from their Facebook or Rumble accounts will be able to submit questions in real time, which will be shown on screen for the guests to answer (time permitting, of course).

You can view our complete guest lineup and register for a direct access watch link here. It all kicks off Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, and runs continuously through 10 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Beyond bringing the truth about vaccines to the masses, the event does have one other, equally important, purpose. Every VSAM features a marathon fundraiser to raise funds for our legal efforts against tyrannical governments and corporations who are still working overtime to violate your constitutional rights, and force everyone into compliance with vaccine mandates. For instance, the funds raised in this year’s VSAM fundraiser will be used to support our litigation to restore the religious exemption to vaccinations for schoolchildren in California and Connecticut, among other things. The fundraiser is already underway, and you can make an early donation here to help us get this year’s event off to a great start! We thank you in advance for your generosity.

