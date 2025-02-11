In May of last year, I published a Substack article titled, “Throwing A Rager: For What It’s Worth.” You may remember the story. During a campus protest over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of fraternity members at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill protected the U.S. flag from destruction, prompting a crowd funding campaign to throw the frat members a “rager.” All totaled, the fundraiser generated $515,492.

Apparently, the party was held on Labor Day, but reviews were mixed at best. According to some “official” reports, only about 300-500 people were in attendance at the star-studded event, and the beer wasn’t even free. But the quality of the party is kind of irrelevant in the end, so let me get to the point. Within a few days of this news breaking, we started our own fundraiser for our legal work defending the Constitutional rights of all Americans. In my Substack article, I asked a simple question: “if defending the U.S. flag is worth over $440,000, how much would people be willing to donate to our cause of defending the U.S. Constitution?” Perhaps the question was rhetorical, since I was already pretty certain of the answer. Our “Rager Challenge” fundraiser generated a grand total of $597.50. That means people donated almost 1,000 times more money to a college frat party than to pro bono legal services for people who were denied their right to free speech, their freedom of religion, or their right to bear arms (all of which we defend in court, and all of which are currently represented in our myriad lawsuits throughout the country).

Is it because Americans - even the self-identified “patriotic” Americans who donated to fraternity brothers - care more about a frat party than winning legal battles in defense of the Constitution? I don’t think so. This is, in reality, a censorship problem. Since we are so heavily censored on social media, our posts are rarely seen. Even the number of people who will ever read this article is miniscule in comparison to the number of people who saw the news of the fraternity brothers and their fundraiser (if you don’t believe me, come back and check out the number of likes and comments on this post a few days from now). We have no doubt that if our fundraiser went viral, with tens of millions of views, we would have easily hit our $500,000 goal. With that money, we would have been able to file at least 10 new lawsuits in defense of Constitutional rights. With the same amount of money, the frat brothers got to party for a few hours in North Carolina.

Hey, I’m not trying to put those young men down. Good for them. We’re all only young once. All I’m saying is our Constitutional rights are pretty important too, and I’m sure even those frat brothers would agree with me. But unless/until the social media oligarchs who are now claiming to restore free speech on their platforms actually make good on their promises, we’ll have to hope and pray that something we post catches the attention of someone with a very large following who isn’t censored, and who decides to promote it.

In the meantime, you can still donate to our Rager Challenge here, because we aren’t taking it down. If enough of you reading this pitch in a few dollars, and share it with a few others too, it just might take off. Maybe we’ll hit our goal this year. Maybe we’ll hit it in 10 years. Either way, we aren’t giving up, and we aren’t backing down.

Give to the Rager Challenge