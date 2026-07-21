I didn’t intend for this to be a series, but here we are. If you haven’t already read the first two installments, I’ll give you a quick rundown now, but I still encourage you to go back and read The Psychology of Giving and The Psychology of Giving, Part 2. (And while you’re at it, you may want to check out The Complacency Problem, because today’s article could actually be deemed a sequel to that one too.)

In the first two installments, I explained the fundraising conundrum facing small nonprofits doing very big things, like We The Patriots USA. In a nutshell, it’s this: the rich get richer, and people give to the organizations with the largest followings and celebrity status. And often, those factors are the primary reasons people choose to give to those organizations over the smaller ones, even more so than the work they’ve done. As someone once told me, “Nobody wants to give to a nobody.” But smaller organizations like ours are heavily censored precisely because of the good work they’re doing to defend our Constitutional rights, and so they lack the following and celebrity status needed to attract the largest donors. With greater funding, of course, we could spend a lot of money on advertising to circumvent the censorship, but without the funding, we just can’t do that. And so we remain in a censorship bubble, right where the powers that be want us to remain.

I’ve also written quite a bit about how people are more motivated to give to political campaigns than to lawsuits, even though legal victories have much, much more staying power. A governor or the President can issue hundreds of executive orders, but those can all disappear with a single pen stroke on day one of the next governor or President’s term in office. That’s not to say that nothing an elected leader does has any lasting effect. But it is to say that almost everything the U.S. Supreme Court does lasts far longer. Supreme Court precedent is often never overturned, and even when it is, it can be decades if not centuries before that happens. So when we win legal victories like the decision last month that upheld two state statutes prohibiting biological men from participating in women’s sports, we can rest assured that our children and most likely our grandchildren will be protected by that ruling. I can’t say the same for any executive order signed by President Trump in the last 18 months.

But still, people give much more aggressively to political campaigns than to litigation. And no matter how many articles I write explaining why litigation is in many ways a wiser investment when it comes to the future of this country, that doesn’t change. According to OpenSecrets.org, President Trump’s 2024 campaign raised $463,662,725 by itself, with outside groups giving $988,954,718. Combined, that’s over $1.4 billion for a single presidential candidate ($1,452,617,443 to be exact). And the same website reports that Kamala Harris raised even more for her presidential campaign, a combined $1,994,250,157. There’s never been any nonprofit in history - let alone a nonprofit law firm - that has raised anywhere close to that much in such a short period of time.

Up to this point, I’ve described this phenomenon as one born primarily out of emotion - people get excited about elections, that culminate with a single day when everyone gets to cast their votes and host watch parties where they can gather to cheer their candidate on to victory. It’s the same reason people love to watch sports. Everyone likes to pick a side and watch as their team battles the enemy, beer and popcorn in hand. Humans are tribal creatures, after all.

But that wouldn’t explain why so many intelligent, highly successful individuals give millions to a political candidate instead of a lawsuit. Surely they don’t need me to tell them that the political victory will be fleeting, gone in as little as four years (eight if they’re lucky). Surely these incredibly successful and wealthy individuals understand that their money will be much more effective in protecting our rights if they use it to help win a landmark Supreme Court victory rather than any single election. These people understand wise and prudent investing more than most, right?

But there’s one thing they also understand very well, and it’s something I’ve foolishly overlooked up until now: power. Political giving isn’t just about fighting for a cause (or causes). It’s not just about “making America great again.” Oftentimes, it’s just as much (if not more so) about personal gain.

Now look, I’m not accusing any particular individual of making any kind of shady backroom deal with any particular political candidate. But even if there isn’t so much as a wink and a nod, you and I both know how this game works. If an individual or business donates $10 million to a Super PAC that helps a candidate get elected President, no one is surprised if that individual or business is later rewarded in some way by that President’s administration. Although the benefit may be indirect or not blatantly obvious to the casual observer, if you follow the money trails of campaign financing it won’t take you long to connect the dots. Again, I’m not making any specific accusations here, and I’m not even saying the benefit conferred is always illegal. The President could simply choose to say nice things about your business on X or at an industry luncheon where he’s the guest of honor. But the President’s endorsement alone is tremendously valuable.

And of course, power and financial benefits are things a small nonprofit just can’t offer. Aside from the fact that we lack the ability to do so, it’s also illegal. And even if it weren’t, we wouldn’t do it because it’s unethical. If you’re making a gift to We The Patriots USA, there will be no quid pro quo. You have to support us for one reason and one reason only: you support our mission, and you believe in our ability to accomplish it. Okay, maybe that’s technically two reasons, but you get the point. You have to give for the cause, not for a power play.

So the reality is that political fundraising will always hold an advantage over nonpartisan fundraising like ours. That’s not to say, of course, that there aren’t high-capacity donors who care more about investing in a cause than personal gain. There certainly are, and some of them have even supported our organization (you know who you are). And we are forever grateful for those donors, and for each and every person who has ever given us even one dollar to further our mission. As we’ve always said, our donors are the lifeblood of our organization, and a million people giving one dollar each confers the same financial benefit as one person giving one million dollars. The challenge, of course, is finding a million people to give us one dollar.

And that leads us back to the censorship problem I tackled in the last installment of this series. If you have any ideas as to how we can overcome that problem without spending a lot of money we don’t have, please drop your suggestions in the comment section below. And if you have the means to do so, please consider signing up for a monthly donation to We The Patriots USA. Monthly donations are especially helpful because they provide us with a predictable stream of income with which we can more effectively budget for new lawsuits and educational programs and events. You can sign up for a monthly donation here, or by clicking the button below.

To learn more about the legal work of We The Patriots USA visit wethepatriotsusa.org/legal-updates, and subscribe to our email list and text alerts to receive all the latest legal news and updates.

Sign up for a monthly donation