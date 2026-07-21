Free The Law

Free The Law

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Ty
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You could use the platform Patreon but you would have to charge a subscription fee to receive money from paid subscribers in exchange for providing access to content. Patreon is the only platform that hasn't censored 911 whistleblower Sibel Edmonds.

The information about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris from Open Secrets is mostly accurate but biased. They may be nonpartisan but they clearly have an ideological bias and the description of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol as a mob is clearly biased. They focused on different things on their descriptions of Trump and Harris. They both raised a ton of money from ultra wealthy donors but they only focused on Trump's fundraising and not on Harris fundraising. Their description of Harris emphasized the social identity of identity politics focusing on her sex, skin color and ethnicity.

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