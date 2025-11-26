Last year around this time, I wrote a post titled, “The Psychology of Giving”. It’s a post I referenced numerous times over the last year in my discussions with other nonprofit leaders, fundraisers, and even our supporters. That’s because when I tell people about We The Patriots USA, the thing that impresses them the most isn’t all that we’ve accomplished in the last five plus years - from important legal victories on a variety of fronts, to producing an award-winning documentary, to hosting a major national conference with an all-star guest list - it’s that we did it on a shoestring budget. The next logical question I’m asked is one (or both) of the following:

Why haven’t I heard of you?

Why don’t you have more funding?

These questions are connected, of course. If we had more funding, you would have heard of us. For an organization like ours, censorship is the default; you only overcome that with a LOT of advertising dollars. Any organization that is fighting back against the LGBTQ+ indoctrination of our children in schools, while simultaneously fighting for children’s right to be exempt from mandatory school vaccinations, and all the while fighting legal battles in defense of every American’s right to carry a firearm in public, is going to be censored by the Big Tech oligarchs who control what we do and don’t see online.

But the reason we don’t have more funding isn’t just that we’re so heavily censored, or even that we were permanently banned from PayPal and Venmo in 2022 for an unspecified violation of their terms and conditions (which occurred, coincidentally, shortly after we publicly announced that we would be filing a lawsuit in defense of a group of parents whose children suffered brutal retaliation - including a sexual assault in school being ignored by administrators - after the parents spoke out against the DEI/Critical Race Theory curriculum being implemented in their children’s schools). Those things certainly didn’t help matters, to be sure. But in my years of experience in nonprofit fundraising I’ve uncovered another, less-often discussed truth: that your lack of funding is caused, in large part, by your lack of funding.

Huh? Stick with me. I promise I’m not talking in circles. The simplest way to explain this phenomenon perhaps, is in the old adage, “the rich get richer.” Now just to be clear, that’s not intended as a dig at organizations that are well funded. There are many nonprofits that do amazing work that are well funded. What I’m just trying to say is that people tend to be much more motivated to give to organizations that need it the least, and where their dollar will have the least impact. That’s not to say it will have no impact. But it would defy logic to say that a million-dollar gift to an organization with $100 million in annual revenue will have the same degree of impact as a million-dollar gift to an organization with $100,000 in annual revenue. That’s simply not true.

At present, our annual revenue here at We The Patriots USA is less than $300,000. I invite you to pause for just a moment and answer me honestly - does that make you think more or less highly of our organization and our ability to achieve our goal of setting important nationwide legal precedent that will protect our Constitutional rights for generations to come? Please drop your responses in the comments. I’m genuinely curious.

But just know that if you were sincerely inspired with more confidence in our abilities after learning of of our low annual revenue, then you are in the minority. The vast majority of donors are less motivated to support an organization that has a low annual revenue than they are to support an organization with a high annual revenue. Now of course, “high” and “low” are relative terms. But for a nationwide nonprofit law firm, $300,000 is considered a very low annual revenue. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), for instance, reported annual revenue of $111 million last year. Again, that’s not a knock against them. They are an amazing organization that has now claimed a total of 16 Supreme Court victories, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And I’d encourage everyone to support them with a charitable gift, regardless of their annual revenue. After all, Supreme Court wins don’t come cheap. In the world of public interest law firms, ADF is the gold standard.

Nonetheless, a $1 million gift would allow us to do things we’ve never done before. We’d be able to expand our in-house legal staff to a degree that would enable us to file at least 10 more lawsuits in the year ahead. Maybe we’d even claim our first Supreme Court victory. That would be monumental, and would transform our organization in a fundamental way. That’s not to say that a million-dollar gift wouldn’t have a big impact on ADF. But I think it would be a stretch to say that it would completely transform their organization and allow them to do things they were never able to do before.

In the world of nonprofit fundraising, though, that doesn’t seem to be the motivation for charitable giving. I’m speaking not only from experience, but from conversations with others who have far more experience in nonprofit fundraising. They tell me that a potential donor will be more motivated to an organization seen as “successful,” and success is often judged in terms of dollars and cents. The Catch-22, of course, is that it takes dollars and cents to breed success, and someone has to step forward to fund smaller organizations so they can realize that success.

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished at We The Patriots USA. I’m even prouder that we’ve done it on a shoestring budget. For years, I thought that was our strongest selling point when speaking to potential donors. My familiar refrain was, “Hey, if we’ve done this much with almost nothing, imagine what we’d accomplish if we had some real money behind us!” Nobody ever argued against that point, because there really is no argument to be made against it. It’s logical, after all. It’s even Biblical (see Luke 16:10). But in the world of charitable giving, as in life itself, logic does not always reign supreme.

If anything I’ve said here today has inspired you to support us, please consider making a gift to our 2025 Year-End Giving Campaign. With Giving Tuesday coming up in just a few days, we’re hoping someone will step up with a major gift to propel us toward our year-end goal of $250,000. If we achieve that, we will almost double our annual revenue over last year, and that truly will have a tremendous impact on what we're able to accomplish in the year ahead!

Give today.