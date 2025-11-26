Free The Law

Ty
2d

There is a reason why the Alliance for Defending Freedom is raising over 100 million dollars and you're not. Your organization's focus is strictly about defending people's Constitutional rights which doesn't attract donations from wealthy people. While Alliance for Defending Freedom also defends Constitutional rights their primary purpose seems to be defending the rights of Christians and promoting the Christian religion. Organizations openly promoting a religious agenda will attract wealthy donors because religion is Big Business. Alliance for Defending Freedom also advocates for religious or faith based organizations participating in government programs which will attract donations from religious organizations that want government funding and use their participation in government programs to promote their religious values.

