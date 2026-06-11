As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday in just over three weeks, I’ve done some reflecting on the significance of the milestone. While it’s not true, as some have suggested, that no empire or civilization has endured for more than 250 years (or that they last just 250 years on average) there’s no denying that it feels like we are on the precipice of a monumental shift in American history. And there’s also no denying that the shift appears to be trending downward.

When a Supreme Court Justice is unable to provide a definition of the word woman because she’s “not a biologist,” I think it’s fair to say we’ve reached a breaking point in our civilization.

And it’s not just that, or biological men competing in women’s sports and using women’s locker rooms and restrooms. The political divide in this country hasn’t run deeper or wider since the last time this country nearly collapsed, during the Civil War. Then, President Lincoln wondered whether our nation, “conceived in Liberty,” could “long endure.” I find myself wondering the same thing today.

Because being conceived in Liberty means little if your elected leaders now have no regard for it. When the liberty of the people is continually usurped in the most egregious of ways, it feels an awful lot like our civilization has already fallen. The most striking example of this kind of tyranny, of course, came during the covid years, when you could be arrested just for refusing to wear a mask in public, or for bringing your children to a playground (even in Idaho). That’s to say nothing of the thousands who lost their jobs for refusing to be injected with a vile toxic substance against their wills.

Maybe you think I’m being too pessimistic. After all, President Trump has signed a host of executive orders aimed at restoring basic American values like religious liberty, free speech, and recognition of the biological differences between men and women. (Okay, that last one isn’t really an American value; it’s scientific fact. But these days, it’s increasingly more difficult to discern science from politics, given how often the two are conflated.) There’s no denying that President Trump has issued a lot of executive orders, and I’ll agree that many of them are very encouraging, perhaps even inspiring, to read. But executive orders aren’t law, and as I’ve pointed out numerous times, they can be very quickly repealed by the next President to assume office. And even sooner than that, they are challenged in the courts, where they are often struck down as exceeding the authority of the Executive Branch (and, in many cases, they are). So the reality is that executive orders aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.

That might sound harsh, but it’s not meant to be an indictment on President Trump’s second term in office. It’s simply the reality that we have a federal government and an Executive Branch of very limited powers. And what a beautiful reality that is. If the President did have unilateral authority to issue orders that had the full force and effect of law in every corner of the country, we wouldn’t have a President. We’d have a king. And that’s precisely what the Founders of our nation sought to avoid.

And the reason is simple. When you have a king who shares your values and ideals, that kind of unilateral authority can start to look pretty welcome. But the problem is, that authority eventually gets passed to the next king. And the next king might just despise your values and ideals, and wield his power to destroy everything you hold dear. For that reason, the courts are right to strike down an executive order even when it aims to do something really good, if it’s doing so using a power that is delegated to another branch of government, the states, or the People themselves. The number one guiding principle of a principled leader should be that the ends can never justify the means.

So where does that leave us? You guessed it: the courts. As I’ve said over and over again, the courts are the final battleground on which the war to win back our rights must be won. That’s not to say that the judicial system is perfect, or even close. That’s also not to say that the judicial branch should have absolute, king-like power any more than the President should. But the practical reality is that, in our present system of governance, the courts really do have the final say in many (if not most) instances. While it’s true that members of Congress can propose and pass laws to correct what they may see as improper judicial rulings, even those laws are ultimately subject to judicial scrutiny.

One of the most well-known examples of this was the 1990 Supreme Court decision Employment Division v. Smith, 494 U.S. 872 (1990), which I’ve often cited here because it bears directly on our fight to restore the religious exemption to school vaccinations. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled that if a law was neutral and generally applicable, the government could enforce it even if it violated the religious beliefs of a particular group of persons. The Court held that in these instances, the government wouldn’t have to meet the burden of showing that it had a compelling interest for burdening religion, or that the law achieved its interest by the least restrictive means (the burden of proof required when a law is subject to what’s known as “strict scrutiny”). In response, Congress passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) in 1993, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law also provided that it was applicable to states and local governments through Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

But in City of Boerne v. Flores, 521 U.S. 507 (1997), the Supreme Court held that the RFRA could not be applied to the states, as the Fourteenth Amendment does not grant Congress the power to do this. As a result, from that point forward RFRA could only be applied to federal government action. Many states responded to this decision by passing their own RFRAs. Connecticut was the first to do so, and ironically just this year, Connecticut was also the first to amend its RFRA to exclude religious protection for families seeking religious exemptions to school vaccinations (you can read more about that here). For your reference, Becket has a great federal and state RFRA map, which you can view here.

As I’ve also discussed numerous times, we are very close to getting Employment Division v. Smith overruled, or at least substantially narrowed when it comes to parental rights in schools. With the Mahmoud v. Taylor decision last year, and the Mirabelli v. Bonta ruling this year, the high court has made it abundantly clear that public schools must respect the religious liberty of parents and students. But we have a very narrow window to secure a monumental victory for health freedom and religious liberty with regard to school vaccine mandates. The composition of the court could very well change within the next few years, with a growing movement among Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court so as to “pack the court” with individuals who share their ideals and worldview. The number of justices has fluctuated from its original number of five up to its high mark of 10, with the current number of nine being established by the Judiciary Act of 1869. But a new Congress could amend that, of course.

For now, though, we have a window, and we need to jump through it. This Supreme Court is more favorable to religious liberty and parental rights than any I can remember in my lifetime, and probably more than any in the last 60-70 years. Who knows when we will have an opportunity like this again? That’s why it’s vital that we seize it. Supreme Court decisions are far-reaching, and long-lasting. Most of them are never overruled, and even the ones that are overruled last for decades before that happens. In the best case scenario, an executive order might protect you for four to eight years. A Supreme Court decision will likely protect your great-great grandchildren. So shouldn’t we be investing more of our resources in winning legal victories?

And that’s why it’s so important that we reach our Mission 250 goal of raising $250,000 by our nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. That funding would allow us to hire new attorneys to significantly expand our litigation portfolio across the nation in defense of parental rights, religious liberty, health freedom, free speech, and more. And what better way to celebrate and honor America than by coming together to take an active role in protecting the very freedoms and ideals upon which our Founders established this great nation?

Yes, things look pretty bleak right now. There’s no doubt our Constitution has taken a beating these last few years. But it’s not dead yet. There’s still time to save our Republic. And we will continue fighting to save it as long as you allow us to do so!

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