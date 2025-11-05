Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
3d

Informed consent needs to be the standard of care by any public or private health authority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by We The Patriots USA and others
janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
3dEdited

Here's my take. I'd really like to know why RFK or anyone else, still fail to investigate the death vax that murdered millions of people which makes the Tylenol scare almost insignificant in comparison. If the death vax issue was investigated with proof verified and those responsible hung, I think I'd pay more attention to this issue. BTW, the FDA 'grandfathered in' the death vax meaning, either there was a previous bioweapon approved (hm...) or they, like all those in charge, just let's say, 'auto-penned' its approval. I feel this is all just a distraction as the words 'possibly,' 'maybe' or 'might be' used in the case against Tylenol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture