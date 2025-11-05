I am not a medical malpractice attorney. I just want to get that out of the way right up front. Nevertheless, I’ve heard some things from others in my profession over the years. And from what I understand, the most difficult element to prove in a medical malpractice case - like most tort cases - is causation. In most states, you have to prove that the physician’s (or other health care provider’s) negligence actually caused the harm that forms the basis of the complaint. The reason this is so difficult is that there are so many factors in medicine that can influence outcomes, such as the patient’s pre-existing health conditions.

Another element that must be proven in a medical malpractice action is negligence, i.e., that the physician deviated from the standard of care. Standard of care is defined differently in different states, but in general it means what a reasonably prudent person would do in that situation, according to the accepted norms of the profession and the particular specialty in question. Proving negligence is generally easier to prove than causation, because there are generally-accepted standards of care among physicians in each specialty, that can be easily proven through expert testimony and guidance from professional medical associations and federal health authorities like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is, until now.

States like California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii have muddied the waters, as have seven states (and counting) in the Northeast, with the creation of regional public health alliances that are designed specifically to combat what they deem to be “misinformation” coming from federal authorities they hitherto trusted with their lives. So too have organizations like the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP), that have similarly (and very publicly) pushed back against seemingly each and every new recommendation made by the federal authorities.

Take the Tylenol “controversy”, for instance. When HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., along with several well-credentialed physicians within the Trump administration, announced that acetaminophen (Tylenol’s active ingredient) was no longer recommended for pregnant women because of its potential link to autism, ADHD, and other health conditions in the babies they carry, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) wasted no time in refuting the claims, and doubled down on recommending Tylenol as a safe option for controlling pain and fevers during pregnancy. So what happens, now, when a pregnant woman (or her baby) suffers an adverse reaction that can be linked directly to her use of Tylenol during pregnancy? Can a doctor really testify with a straight face that the use of Tylenol in pregnancy is the accepted and safe standard of care when every federal health authority has now said otherwise? Judges and juries can be deferential to organizations like ACOG, to be sure, but they’ve also historically been deferential to public health authorities like the CDC and HHS. Now again, I’m not one to give legal advice for medical malpractice cases, but all I’m saying is that if I were a doctor, I wouldn’t be so confident that the guidance from the AAP or ACOG is going to carry the day in court, especially when it directly contradicts guidance from the CDC, the FDA, and HHS.

During the covid era, governors and other state and local officials largely got a “free pass” in their destructive policies because they were just “following orders” from the public health authorities at the federal government. Again and again, I had to explain to victims of tyrannical government overreach that courts would be likely to side with the state or local government officials, based on the logic that leaders in government are usually not doctors and scientists, and therefore cannot be expected to independently research every claim from the federal authorities, and draw their own conclusions. Indeed, doing so would have likely subjected them to a far greater risk of liability, given that most state and local officials do not possess the qualifications to evaluate scientific evidence, or to make public health recommendations. And of course, if leaders in government were not permitted to rely on public health authorities when formulating public health policy and directives, then what would be the point of having public health authorities in the first place? So, as frustrating as it was, I had to tell people what I knew to be true, i.e., that official guidance from federal authorities was likely to carry more weight than what a few brave independent doctors and scientists said in their testimony as expert witnesses (if they would even be certified as experts, which was far from a certainty). This didn’t mean we couldn’t win in court, of course, just that we weren’t likely to win by challenging the scientific basis for the mandates. Our religious liberty cases forged ahead, and several are still ongoing.

But you can’t have it both ways. If there is binding legal precedent in a state that says federal guidelines from the CDC or the FDA carry substantial weight in the standard of care analysis, an attorney representing the plaintiff has an obligation to cite it, and the court must adhere to it (assuming, of course, it applies to the facts of the case at hand). I don’t have any specific precedent in mind, but my point is that the medical malpractice landscape is likely to see a shift in the years ahead. The politicization of public health has consequences. What seems like a “feel good” moment now for California, New York, the AAP, ACOG, and others could quickly become a nightmare for physicians and their attorneys. And this goes far beyond Tylenol, of course. While it may be difficult to prove that acetaminophen was the direct cause of an adverse health outcome, there are many other recommendations coming from the federal health authorities, and the continued pushback from states and private organizations is creating a minefield of pitfalls in the already complex world of medical malpractice litigation.