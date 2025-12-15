Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
4d

Neither the public health agencies or the Trump administration have any credibility. No one should care what any of them recommend. People need to do their own research and stop relying on government recommendations that are politically or financially motivated or motivated by eugenics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
5d

Brilliant framing on the permanence problem with executive-level reforms. The Mahmoud-to-Miller extension is probly the most overlooked development in this whole debate right now. I spent years watching states systematicaly dismantle religious exemptions (ME, CA, NY), thinking it was kinda inevitable. But if Second Circuit aplies Mahmoud broadly, that's a constitutional floor that survives whoever's running HHS next term.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture