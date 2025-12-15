It’s an age-old question: If a tree falls in the forest but no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? It’s a question that comes to mind when I think about what’s happening in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. these days, because it’s pretty much the same thing: If the CDC and the Trump administration change the narrative and medical guidance concerning vaccines, but virtually every other public health authority refuses to listen, will it have any practical effect?

The answer, sadly, is very likely no. Just last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a public rebuttal of the CDC’s recent changes to its web page on vaccines and autism, which was updated to state that the longstanding declaration that vaccines do not cause autism is “not an evidence-based claim.” Citing what it calls “high-quality” evidence, the WHO boldly declared, “New analysis from a WHO global expert committee on vaccine safety has found that, based on available evidence, no causal link exists between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). The conclusion reaffirms WHO’s position that childhood vaccines do not cause autism.”

But as they say, the devil is in the details. The WHO’s statement cites only studies that examined the link between aluminum adjuvants and thiomersal (a mercury-based preservative) and autism. Notably, the statement did not contain the names of the studies, or any links to them. And perhaps most revealing is the fact that the WHO’s statement clearly admitted that its claim was “based on available evidence” (emphasis added). Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and other Trump administration officials have repeated stated that more research is required to study a potential causal link between vaccines and autism. And, even if the WHO’s claim regarding the “available evidence” were definitively correct, that wouldn’t prove that vaccines don’t cause autism. There are many more harmful ingredients in vaccines than just aluminum and thiomersal.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that the WHO has now joined an ever-growing chorus of public health “authorities” in the U.S. and abroad who have pushed back fiercely against the changes at HHS and the CDC. As I’ve previously reported, a number of states have formed their own regional public health alliances, with the express purpose of fighting what they insist is a “disinformation” campaign from the federal government. And virtually every major private medical organization has also issued statements refuting the changing guidance at the CDC. For instance, when on December 5, 2025 the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to rescind its recommendation that newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccination on day one of life, organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued statements reaffirming the prior guidance. Released the very same day as the ACIP vote, the AAP’s statement went so far as to say that ACIP’s decision would “harm children”:

“Federal vaccine advisers voted to withdraw the universal birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, a decision the AAP said will harm children. … The AAP continues to recommend giving newborns a dose of hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth with additional doses at 1-2 months and 6-18 months.”

The statement goes on to cite the dangerous potential health effects of a Hep B infection, while conspicuously leaving out the fact that the infection can only be transmitted via a fluid exchange - either through an infected mother, sharing needles, or sexual intercourse. Since the latter two don’t pose a risk to newborns, ACIP made a common-sense recommendation that the mothers of the newborns be tested for Hep B before any vaccine is administered. And the AAP’s statement admits that this new recommendation would not preclude parents from choosing to administer the Hep B vaccine to their infants:

“Under the new recommendation, infants whose mothers test negative would not be explicitly recommended for vaccination but could get vaccinated if their parents chose to do so after shared clinical decision-making.”

So you have to wonder what all the hullaballoo is about. Well, I have a pretty good idea. If they don’t push back, and push back hard, this is going to get out of hand, and fast. Doctors might actually start following these new vaccine guidelines, and the others that are sure to follow. Worse yet, parents might actually start following these new guidelines. And if the vaccine manufacturers start losing a lot of money as a result, there’s a good chance they’ll start donating a lot less money to organizations like the AAP (vaccine manufacturers are currently among the top donors to the AAP’s “Friends of Children Fund”).

And I think it’s a pretty sure bet that all of this is going to get worse before it gets better. Especially in states like California and New York, parents who decline vaccinations are likely to be faced with more vitriol than ever before from pediatricians. You would have thought that having the federal government at their backs would have given these parents more clout than ever before, but the reality is that they are now seen as political enemies by pro-vaccine propagandists in white coats, the vast majority of whom didn’t vote for President Trump, and who would give up their medical licenses before they’d support any of his policies. Doctors used to just view these parents as “anti-vaxxers,” members of a crazy fringe movement started by well-meaning but misinformed hippies (most of whom, ironically, were liberals). But now, they are viewed as charter members in the MAGA cult. And for that, they will be punished more severely than ever before.

Even if this weren’t the case, remember that any new vaccine recommendations will remain just that even if they are adopted by the CDC: recommendations. None of this is mandatory, and all of it is subject to change once another President is elected who disagrees with President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. about vaccines. And lest you forget, every President prior to President Trump has disagreed. So even if the next President isn’t Gavin Newsom or anyone of his ilk, there’s a decent chance that the next CDC will look a lot like the old one. All of this is very likely temporary.

In case you haven’t noticed, I’m someone who likes to repeat himself, if only because most of what I say falls on deaf ears, or is so heavily censored that most people never hear it in the first place (remember that tree in the forest). So here I go again: we must focus our efforts, and our resources, on winning legal victories most of all, because legal victories have staying power. In the very near future, the U.S. Supreme Court could issue a landmark decision that says all parents have the right to opt their children out of any vaccine mandates based on their religious convictions, as protected by the First Amendment. That precedent would likely last for decades, if not centuries. It would likely remain in place not only for the remainder of our lifetimes, but those of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well.

Right now, We The Patriots USA has a case pending at the Second Circuit that, along with the Miller v. McDonald Amish schools case that was remanded to the Second Circuit by the Supreme Court just last week, appears poised to deliver just such a victory. Our case - in defense of a Milford, Connecticut Christian preschool and daycare - has nearly identical facts as the Miller case. The State of Connecticut threatened to shut the school down after discovering that it was continuing to honor religious exemptions to vaccinations for its students, despite the state abolishing the religious exemption in 2021. A Connecticut district court judge dismissed our lawsuit in August of this year, even after we argued that the new Supreme Court precedent in Mahmoud v. Taylor - which held that parents have the right under the First Amendment to opt their children out of LGBTQ+ curriculum in public schools - should apply to the Milford Christian plaintiffs, giving them the same right to opt their children out of mandatory vaccinations for school. We appealed that dismissal to the Second Circuit, and now the Supreme Court has sent the Miller case back to the Second Circuit with an order to apply Mahmoud to its facts and issue a new decision - exactly as we’d requested in our Milford Christian case. Even the liberal mainstream media outlets like Slate are decrying this development as “an alarming win” for those pesky “Anti-Vax Parents”:

“By extending Mahmoud to immunization requirements, the court revealed that some justices—perhaps a majority—are preparing to give parents a First Amendment right to send their children to school unvaccinated.”

The importance of this moment cannot be overstated. Please help us cross the finish line and secure a victory for all parents by making a contribution to our 2025 Year-End Giving Campaign today. Thank you for standing with us, and for taking a stand for truth, justice, and freedom - for this generation, and for generations to follow.

Make a gift now.