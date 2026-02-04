A new day has dawned. In a death knell to so-called “gender-affirming care,” a New York jury awarded $2 million to Fox Varian, a woman who underwent a double mastectomy at age 16 as part of her attempt to transition to a male. Varian sued her former psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, and the surgeon who performed the operation, Simon Chin, for the physical and psychological harm she suffered as a result of the surgery. The case is the first gender transition medical malpractice claim in the nation to go to trial and result in a victory for the plaintiff.

According to a report from The New York Post, Varian’s attorneys “pointed the finger at Einhorn, saying he ‘drove the train’ and was ‘putting the idea in Fox’s head’ that she needed to change her gender with surgery, according to the report.”

I’ve been saying for years that it is a profound contradiction of logic, ethics, and morality for a society to (rightfully) recognize that minors below a certain age cannot consent to sex or responsibly use products like tobacco and alcohol, but also maintain that they possess the mental capacity to make the decision to permanently mutilate their genitals or breasts. And even when the parents consent to the surgery, the conflict is not resolved. Again, we don’t allow parents to provide consent on behalf of their minor children to engage in the aforementioned activities that are prohibited by law. So the same principle should apply to gender transition surgeries.

But for years doctors have said just the opposite. Take for instance pediatrician Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who reportedly suppressed her study showing that puberty blockers have no mental health benefits for children, for fear that the results would be “weaponized” by gender transition opponents. Kennedy infamously proclaimed during a presentation:

“What we do know is that adolescents actually have the capacity to make a reasoned, logical decision. And here’s the other thing about chest surgery: if you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them.”

No, they don’t, and no, they can’t. The consequences of breast and genital mutilation are permanent. Even breast implant surgery (which in itself carries serious short- and long-term health risks) does not make a victim of breast mutilation whole again. Breast implants are not breasts. A woman who loses her natural breasts also loses her ability to feed and nurture her babies through breastfeeding, an incredibly important mother-baby bonding experience that has lasting health benefits for mother and baby. And again, the psychological toll on a victim of such mutilation cannot be overstated, whether suffered by a male or a female. Varian was coerced into believing that a double mastectomy was the best treatment she could receive. Her mother was coerced into believing that it was necessary to avoid her daughter’s suicide. Both assertions were absolutely false, and clearly not in the best interest of the child. And for that reason, both doctors have now paid a hefty price. But not nearly as hefty as the one already paid by Varian, one that she will continue to pay for the rest of her life.

Still, this is a watershed moment. Doctors are now running scared, and rightfully so. Soon after news of this judgment broke, the American Association of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) released a statement opposing such surgeries for anyone under the age of 19. The American Medical Association (AMA) was quick to join the chorus, declaring in a statement to National Review that “the evidence for gender-affirming surgical intervention in minors is insufficient for us to make a definitive statement . . . the AMA agrees with ASPS that surgical interventions in minors should be generally deferred to adulthood.” Mind you, this is the same AMA that has repeatedly and publicly opposed laws against gender transition surgeries and treatments. In a June 15, 2021 statement on its website, the AMA proudly announced:

“Legislatures in 20 states this year proposed banning physicians and other health care professionals from providing medically necessary gender-affirming care to transgender and gender-diverse youth. In response to this legislative trend, physicians and medical students at the AMA’s House of Delegates meeting voted to meaningfully expand the organization’s strong opposition to undue restrictions on medical care to populations that have been politicized in state legislatures.”

But now they know the jig is up. Doctors, psychologists, and anyone else responsible for this kind of physical and mental abuse will be held accountable in a court of law. And that’s why We The Patriots USA has announced a commitment to provide pro bono (free) legal representation for victims of mutilation surgeries performed under the auspices of “gender-affirming care.” Included within our mission is the defense of human and civil rights, including the liberty rights of children. And this kind of coercion and physical abuse by the medical establishment is clearly an intrusion on the liberty of these children. These children have had their innocence and their bodies stolen from them by the medical industrial complex, through procedures and treatments imposed on them at a time they were unable to offer consent. It is truly one of the most egregious human rights violations in the history of mankind, and it must be stopped once and for all.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of facial, breast, or genital mutilation, and is interested in pursuing legal action, please contact We The Patriots USA at info@wethepatriotsusa.org today. And even if you don’t know any potential plaintiffs for our litigation, please consider making a contribution to support our work. Together, we can get justice for these victims, and ensure that it never happens again.

