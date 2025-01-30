Just yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order (EO) “ending radical indoctrination in K-12 schooling.” In a brilliant play on words, the order defines DEI for what it really is: “Discriminatory equity ideology”, that is, “an ideology that treats individuals as members of preferred or disfavored groups, rather than as individuals, and minimizes agency, merit, and capability in favor of immoral generalizations.” The order promises to restrict federal funding to schools that comply with Title IX, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a lengthy order, and I’ll let you read it for yourself, but it goes beyond merely banning radical transgender and racist ideology in schools; it also prohibits schools from engaging in the sexual exploitation of minors, offering medical diagnoses or treatments without a license, and “otherwise unlawfully facilitating the social transition of a minor student.” It’s what many would call a “dream EO”.

But the problem with dreams is that, no matter how wonderful they may be, you inevitably wake up from them. On his inauguration day last Monday, President Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship. By Thursday of the same week, a federal judge in Seattle had signed an order temporarily blocking it from taking effect. The litigation will now drag out in the coming weeks and months (and maybe longer), until a final decision on the order is issued.

Even if the order is ultimately upheld by the Ninth Circuit, it is only guaranteed to remain in place until the end of President Trump’s term in office. The instant another President who disagrees with Trump’s position assumes power, he or she can undo it with a single stroke of the pen. That is unless, of course, the Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment cannot be interpreted to automatically confer citizenship upon the children of mothers who give birth while in the country illegally, and with a father is also not a U.S. citizen. If such a decision is issued by the nation’s highest court, it will likely stand forever.

And that, my friends, is the value of our justice system. Legal decisions have staying power. Even when the Supreme Court does overturn its own precedent, it usually takes at least four or five decades (see, e.g., Roe v. Wade, overruled in 2022 after 49 years and Chevron USA Inc. v. National Resources Defense Council, overruled in 2024 after 40 years). Since federal judges have lifetime appointments, it is unlikely that a judge or a Justice is going to overturn his or her own ruling. The composition of a circuit court or the Supreme Court can change, of course, but it usually takes a lot longer than four (or even eight) years.

But apparently, this is a fairly well-kept secret, judging from the responses to the EOs I’m seeing online. When President Trump issued his EO declaring that the federal government would recognize only two sexes, male and female, one Facebook commentor gleefully exclaimed, “Now people can’t be fired for refusing to use preferred pronouns!” Says who? The EO says nothing of the kind. Just ask Mirella Ramirez, the Oakland, California kindergarten teacher who was fired for refusing to use preferred pronouns. Our lawsuit in her defense was filed on December 19, 2024, but to date, the school has not offered Mirella her job back, and we don’t expect that this EO will change that. We also don’t expect that countless other schools in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and a host of other states will back down from firing teachers and staff who refuse to bow to their transgender ideology. Why? Because they’re willing to take it to court. The Attorneys General of those states are willing to take it to court.

And I have no doubt that the Trump Justice Department is also willing to take it to court, but the attorneys there can’t fight every battle. They certainly aren’t going to privately represent every single employee in the nation who is fired for refusing to use preferred pronouns, for instance. That isn’t the function of the federal government, and you shouldn’t want it to be - especially if you’re in favor of smaller government and lower taxes (and I have a hunch that you are, if you’re reading this).

That’s where organizations like We The Patriots USA come in. No, this article isn’t a shameless plug for our nonprofit organization and the amazing legal work that we do. (Okay, it’s a little bit of a plug, but I wouldn’t call it shameless.) But facts are facts. If President Trump could solve every problem with EOs, then we wouldn’t need any laws, any Congress, or any courts. But this isn’t a monarchy. Even if you’d like him to be king, he isn’t. The courts can very easily stop him dead in his tracks in some areas, just as they can very easily affirm and solidify his actions in others. That’s why I’ve called the courts the last battleground state.

For our part, our mission isn’t to affirm President Trump’s agenda, or that of any other political leader. Our mission, quite simply stated, is to preserve and defend the Constitution, as well as the basic human rights of every American. But we can only do that if there are enough people who still believe in the necessity of our existence. I don’t believe that most people are so naive as to seriously believe that a few EOs will solve all of our nation’s problems. But I can see why it’s very tempting to buy into that delusion, especially when so many are still trying to recover from the slings and arrows of the past several years. When faced with a serious wound, people usually look for the remedy most readily available, and the one that will provide the swiftest relief. Their first thought isn’t usually to get up and keep fighting. But that’s exactly what we intend to do.

The beauty, though, is that you don’t have to do the fighting. We are more than happy to do it for you. But what we do need is your support. With your backing, we will continue the fight for years to come, long after this administration and the next. Our goal is to set legal precedents that will outlive your grandchildren, and we believe we can do just that. The only question that remains is, do you believe in us?

