Free The Law

Free The Law

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Travis Chiropractic's avatar
Travis Chiropractic
1d

In addition, the people and companies responsible should be paying.... primarily the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry and also the chemical pesticides and other products companies. They caused the bodies to malfunction! I've got 400 studies proving vaccines do not work. They do not even have one double blind inert placebo-controlled study proving they do work. They are toxic. Food additives to make the taste great so you buy more are toxic. All drugs must establish an LD50 meaning it can kill you, before the FDA will license any drug. They only block symptoms and never fix the cause.

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Jodi O's avatar
Jodi O
1d

It’s a shame all the fraudsters have ruined it for those who really need the financial help. I pray people respect all life. I pray those who care for disabled loved ones catch a break. If our govt can give money to house& school illegals then why in the world can’t they provide care for American disabled & elderly who can’t afford care on their own? Our govt throws millions to homelessness& billions to USAID, but not for legit things.. it’s madness

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