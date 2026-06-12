I had a conversation yesterday with a friend, someone I admire a great deal for his work in defense of freedom and individual liberties. But for the first time since we’ve known one another, we found ourselves in staunch disagreement. The topic was disabled children and adults, and how best to provide for their care now and in the future.

Most of you reading this know that I am the parent of a disabled child, who is also vaccine-injured. That’s what got me into the work of fighting for health freedom, religious liberty, and parental rights. So it’s important to understand that this issue is deeply personal. It’s also important for you to know that my political beliefs could best be described as libertarian in most instances. One major exception is the issue of abortion. While most (not all) libertarians believe that the government should stay out of abortion, as all individuals have sovereignty over their bodies, I believe that abortion isn’t solely an issue of what a woman does with her own body. That’s because I believe that abortion kills another, separate human being, and that no one - not the mother, the father, or the government - has the authority to decide when a human life ends.

I understand that some of you reading this may disagree strongly with that viewpoint, and as someone who places a tremendous amount of value on free will and freedom of expression, I respect your right to disagree. I also know that there are many nuances to the abortion debate, and that you might think I’m oversimplifying things. But this isn’t an article about abortion, so I’m not going to get into all of that right now. I only raise the issue to illustrate the point that I depart from conventional libertarianism because I don’t believe that freedom of choice and freedom from government control grants any of us the right to harm or kill another person. I don’t think most libertarians disagree with me on this general point, as I’ve never met a libertarian who believes that murder should be legal. I’m also fully aware that the libertarians who believe that abortion should be legal do not see it as equivalent to murder, since they don’t believe the baby is a separate person with a distinct set of rights all his/her own. But since I see it differently, I diverge from the libertarians on this issue.

The other major issue where we part ways is the government’s responsibility to provide care for disabled persons. As I understand it, strict libertarians do not believe the government should be providing funding for any programs that provide benefits to individuals at taxpayers’ expense, whether that be Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps (EBT/SNAP), or care for individuals with disabilities.

To be clear, my friend did not say that he does not believe that the government should provide any of these benefits, and I don’t know whether he would characterize himself as a strict libertarian. But in our discussion about the disability care crisis, he was adamant that the government should not be providing funding to pay for the care of disabled persons, whether the money would be going to family caregivers or professional staff. It’s not that he doesn’t believe people with disabilities shouldn’t receive high quality, compassionate care; he absolutely does. It’s just that he doesn’t believe the government should be funding it by taking money from taxpayers by force. Instead, he said that families, churches, and communities should be stepping up to provide these vital supports and services.

In principle, I couldn’t agree more. In a perfect world, people and private organizations like churches and nonprofits would step forward to provide high-quality care for all of the disabled people in every community. The reality is that this doesn’t happen - and won’t happen - for a multitude of reasons. First and foremost, there are just too many adults and children with disabilities, even now, for the communities and institutions to realistically serve. And the number of individuals in need of high-level care is only going to skyrocket in the coming years. While the most recent CDC data lists the rate of autism spectrum disorder in children at 1 in 31 overall, indications are that the number is actually higher. And even the CDC admits that the incidence of autism is three times higher for boys than girls, and that the rate of all developmental disabilities in children is 1 in 6. Those are staggering numbers.

And as these children become adults, the danger to them - and to society - increases exponentially. They are much more likely to be injured or killed from accidental self-injury, and a substantial subset of them are prone to aggression and violence. Even in the low-population state of Idaho, we’ve seen some very recent examples of how an autistic individual’s interaction with police can end in tragedy. The people that know them best, and are therefore best equipped to keep them safe and prevent them from harming others, are their parents or other longtime family caregivers. And I don’t have a problem with the government paying them.

I don’t disagree that any taxpayer-funded government benefit is taking money from Americans “by force,” as my friend put it. But with the disability care crisis reaching a tipping point, we are all going to be forced to pay for it regardless. If we don’t pay families to keep them at home, then we’ll be paying for them to be institutionalized, which is actually far more expensive (and thus a far greater burden on taxpayers) than paid family caregiving. In the worst-case scenarios, we will be paying for them to be imprisoned, which is also far more expensive than paying family caregivers. There’s no escaping this crisis, and there’s no easy solution. But one thing is clear: we won’t be able to ignore this for long. If one of your own loved ones is hurt or killed by an individual with a mental disability that is out wandering the streets, you will justifiably be outraged. And eventually, you’ll likely ask, “Why wasn’t this person institutionalized?”

And the answer, of course, will be that there aren’t enough institutions to care for everyone - not enough beds, not enough buildings, and certainly not enough staff (and it’s not just about a lack of well-qualified staff; there’s a severe lack of people willing to do the job at all). You might then ask why the person wasn’t being cared for by a family member. The answer to this question will be very similar to the answer to the first question, i.e., that there weren’t any family members available to care for them. People have to work to earn a living, and if they’re working they can’t be home 24/7 to supervise and care for their children, disabled or otherwise.

Paid family caregiving is a controversial topic these days especially, given the massive Medicaid fraud that has been uncovered in Minnesota and elsewhere, where millions upon millions of dollars were stolen from taxpayers under the guise of funding for childcare (“learing”) centers and even therapy for autistic children. So I understand why anyone advocating for such a thing would be laughed - if not shouted - out of the room. But the reality is that there is much less potential for waste, fraud, and abuse with paid family caregiving than with massive government grants for childcare and therapy centers.

Idaho recently terminated its paid family caregiver program, with the state Department of Health and Welfare citing fraud and abuse generically as one of the primary reasons. But when families utilizing the program repeatedly asked the agency to provide specific evidence of widespread fraud and abuse, they failed to produce it. And it’s unclear why they couldn’t simply put additional security measures in place to prevent suspected fraud or abuse, as they do for all of their other paid benefit programs, rather than abolishing the program altogether. Those other paid benefit programs, after all, are paid out to a far greater number of individuals than the approximately 1,700 families that utilized the paid family caregiving program.

The bottom line is that for even the staunchest “taxation is theft” libertarian, this is a “pick your poison” situation. We can either pay families to care for their children with disabilities, or we build more prisons and state institutions at a far greater cost. These are the only two realistic options, unless you can find throngs of billionaire philanthropists who are willing to fund care for the millions upon millions of adults entering society with profound autism and other disabilities that severely impact their ability to function independently and safely in society.

And remember, the revolutionaries who founded this great nation were not actually anti-taxation. They were anti-“taxation without representation.” They wanted a representative government that consisted of elected individuals to represent and exercise the will of The People. In theory, at least, we have that - though we certainly have a lot of work to do in electing representatives that truly advocate for the will of the people they serve. So if the people you elect to represent your interests vote to provide funding for paid family caregiving, it’s not accurate to say that you had no say in the matter, or that the money was taken from you “by force.” This is especially true when the majority of their constituents continue to elect them even after they vote this way (assuming it’s a fair and honest election, of course).

The most common knee-jerk reaction from most people when the topic of paid family caregiving is raised is that we shouldn’t be paying people to care for their own children. In the case of neuro-typical children that can attend daycares or summer camps or play dates with friends when school is out and their parents are working, I agree. Those children, after a certain age, can even stay home by themselves while their parents go to work. But caring for a child with severe mental and/or physical disabilities is a full-time job, one that daycares and summer camps aren’t equipped to handle. For that reason, they reject them outright. And when these children reach adulthood, many of them will never be able to enter the workforce. So parents are faced with no other option than to quit their jobs.

For families that are struggling to survive on two incomes, the thought of cutting that in half (or less) is terrifying. It’s even more terrifying for single parents. Some are faced with homelessness, and shelters aren’t equipped to care for severely disabled children or adults either. For all of the libertarians and other strict fiscal conservatives reading this, I’m not going to ask you to set aside your principles. Instead, I’m asking you for a real solution to this very real and ever-growing problem. Maybe there’s a solution I haven’t yet considered that would please even the strictest fiscal conservative. Please drop your suggestions in the comments. I’d really like your input.

One final note - when I suggested to my friend that I don’t feel guilty asking the government to fund my son’s care given that it was the government itself that created the childhood vaccine schedule that has been shoved down the throat of every parent, doctor, and medical institution for the last 40-plus years, and played a pivotal role in my son’s vaccine injury, he suggested that families should have to prove liability in order to obtain recovery for vaccine injuries. Well, we already have the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (commonly known as “vaccine court”), and we’ve seen how well that works out. The vast majority of families are denied recovery, not only because of the narrow statute of limitations, but also because of the tremendous difficulty in proving direct causation years later. The parents in the best position to recover damages are those with access to advanced medical testing very soon after the vaccine injury, and those who had the knowledge and foresight to even seek this testing in the first place. I didn’t. And anyway, the symptoms of vaccine injury often don’t appear immediately after the injury. In many cases, the most substantial symptoms don’t surface until years later, making proving causation much more difficult. Finally, even if parents were permitted to sue for vaccine injuries in regular federal court (as they should be), most parents couldn’t afford to hire a lawyer to do it (and most lawyers are not going to represent clients on a strict contingency basis for this highly complex litigation), let alone devote the time and energy to protracted and stressful legal proceedings while caring for a severely disabled child.

So again, please drop your comments below. My hope is that we can engage in some spirited but respectful debate, and come up with some innovative solutions.