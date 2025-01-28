These days, it’s hard to encounter much of anything not influenced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in some way, shape, or form. Given the fact that it is being widely used in just about every industry, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The legal field is no exception. Increasingly, law firms are employing AI to conduct research and even draft letters to clients, memos, briefs, and legal pleadings. Some in the field have raised ethical concerns with regard to the confidentiality of client information, bias, accuracy of information, and billable hours (especially if AI, and not an actual attorney, is doing half the work).

I have passionately resisted the AI revolution. More accurately, I have avoided it like the plague, but not necessarily for any of the reasons listed above. Simply put, I believe that AI is demonic. If you’re an atheist, you might prefer to stop reading now, because you’re unlikely to agree with much of what follows. But I encourage you to stick it out anyway. Even if you don’t agree that AI is authored by Satan, we may yet find common ground in our conclusion that it’s bad for humanity.

Genesis 1:27 - a verse I have oft-cited in fighting the cult of transgenderism - tells us that “…God created man to his own image: to the image of God he created him: male and female he created them.” We are made in God’s image, and Satan loves nothing more than to steal and corrupt that image within us. And Romans 12:4-8 tells us that each of us is endowed with unique gifts, working together for the greater glory of God as members of the body of Christ:

4 For as in one body we have many members, but all the members have not the same office: 5 So we being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members one of another. 6 And having different gifts, according to the grace that is given us, either prophecy, to be used according to the rule of faith; 7 Or ministry, in ministering; or he that teacheth, in doctrine; 8 He that exhorteth, in exhorting; he that giveth, with simplicity; he that ruleth, with carefulness; he that sheweth mercy, with cheerfulness.

But AI co-opts and usurps those gifts. Lawyers, doctors, engineers, software developers, and more are handing over their most essential functions, one by one, to the demon robot of AI. We have been sold on AI by the promises of greater efficiency and improved quality of output. In many instances, these promises may be genuine. But their price far outweighs their benefits. We are exchanging our God-given gifts for what we have convinced ourselves is a “better result.” But from where I stand, even the flawed human versions of these creations is far superior to the AI fabrications. That’s because AI is just that - a fabrication. Are we entering a future where we no longer revere great writers, musicians, and painters, but instead build monuments to the latest AI software? Have we traded Shakespeare for ChatGPT, Mozart for Copilot?

Apart from the theological concerns, AI is stealing our humanity. From our earliest ages, real, human creativity and expression has been the cord that binds us together. Even before the written word, oral tradition was rich with stories and songs, and drawings and paintings were a means of communication. Have we really all accepted the fact that these tasks will now be performed by software and robots? Even if this world were all we had to live for, is that a world any of us wants to live in?

It’s true that AI is here to stay (especially given President Trump’s recent announcement of the federal government’s $500 billion AI project). But so is crime, greed, violence, and a host of other societal ills. Just because we have to live with something doesn’t mean we have to embrace it. Just because we live in the world, doesn’t mean that we must be of the world. As Christ Jesus prayed for His followers in the Gospel of John:

15 I pray not that thou shouldst take them out of the world, but that thou shouldst keep them from evil. 16 They are not of the world, as I also am not of the world.

This is not to say, though, that anyone who uses AI is evil, or that every function of AI is evil. Like the internet, there is both good and bad in AI. For those of us not blessed with the gift to be a talented graphic artist, I see no harm in using AI to produce a graphic for use in marketing your product. For those of us not blessed with the gift of musical genius, I see no harm in using a piece of AI-generated music in your podcast intro. If you didn’t possess the gift in the first place, AI can hardly be accused of stealing it. All I’m saying is that we shouldn’t be so quick to abandon the beautiful gifts we do possess at the altar of AI. In some cases, speed and efficiency are not the best of all possible prizes. Some things are truly worth waiting for.