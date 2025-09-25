It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over two weeks since Charlie Kirk was brutally assassinated while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. In that two weeks, a lot has happened. But I’m not here to write about the conspiracy theories surrounding his death, the vigils held in his honor around the world, or even his massive memorial service in Arizona last Sunday. Instead, I want to focus on the incredible change happening within the hearts, minds, and even the souls of seemingly millions of people around the world.

Maybe you’ve seen the videos and pictures online of record-breaking lines of cars forming outside of churches on the two Sundays since his death. Or maybe you’ve watched the video reels from people who haven’t been to church in years, talking about how they felt compelled to go there now. Or maybe you saw a video like the one I watched this morning, of a woman talking about how she suddenly felt compelled to develop a relationship with Jesus, and had just purchased her first Bible.

Call it a revival. Call it a spiritual awakening. But whatever you call it, one thing is certain: something has drastically shifted in the wake of Charlie’s killing.

And another thing just as certain is that Charlie would not want his name attached to it. He would love to see what’s happening now, but he wouldn’t want people doing it in his name. He’d only want them proclaiming the name - and more importantly, the Gospel - of Jesus Christ. Because that’s what Charlie strived to do above all else.

He did it even when he wasn’t talking about Jesus directly. He did it every time he stood up for an unborn baby, a child of God. He did it every time he proclaimed that there were only two sexes, male and female, and that you couldn’t change from one to the other. He did it every time he said that God created men and women differently, with unique roles, but that didn’t mean that one was more important or better than the other. Because every time Charlie talked about any of these things, he was proclaiming truth, and Jesus Christ is THE Truth.

Without a doubt, there’s a revival happening in America, and the world. But it’s not The Charlie Kirk Revival. It’s a revival that was sparked by Charlie’s death, but only because of what Charlie said and did while he lived. And what Charlie said and did was, from everything I know about Charlie, rooted in his desire to serve God.

But Charlie didn’t serve God by simply showing up to church on Sunday. He understood that Christians are called to dedicate their entire lives to God, not just a couple of hours on Sunday morning. So when Charlie took the microphone at Utah Valley University on that fateful Wednesday two weeks ago, he wasn’t doing it for Charlie Kirk. He was seeking to do the will of the Father. Remember, Christ Himself told us,

Not every one that saith to me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven: but he that doth the will of my Father who is in heaven, he shall enter into the kingdom of heaven. (Matthew 7:21)

Far be it from me to speak for God. But I think it would be hard to argue that Charlie wasn’t doing the will of the Father when he defended a baby’s right to life, or the natural order of things created by God. And this is why, beyond a surge in church attendance or in Bible sales, something else has happened in the wake of this tragedy. Now, more than ever, people want to get involved. They want to carry on Charlie’s work. They want to speak out, and help other truth tellers and freedom fighters grow their platforms. We’ve seen this ourselves here at We The Patriots USA. People have been applying to volunteer for us, and in their applications they write that they feel called to do this since Charlie was killed. Last week we received a donation with the simple message “For Charlie” on the memo line. And just today, a potential client whose case we are evaluating for a lawsuit in defense of religious liberty, related to me that he feels like he should get more involved after what happened to Charlie, and asked how he could volunteer to help grow our mission.

I have to admit that I’ve struggled with this a bit over the last two weeks. I have shied away from asking for support in the name of Charlie, because the last thing I want to do is create the perception that we are somehow trying to exploit Charlie’s death for our own gain. We have not solicited a single donation, or even asked for one volunteer, in Charlie’s name. And we still won’t.

But at the same time, it seems clear that there is a tremendous opportunity to draw something positive out of such a horrible tragedy. As the Great Apostle tells us in Romans 8:28, “And we know that to them that love God, all things work together unto good, to such as, according to his purpose, are called to be saints.” If there is an opportunity to grow our mission here and help more people, I doubt very much that Charlie wouldn’t want us to utilize it. Charlie himself was the consummate opportunist when it came to finding ways to do good and help people. He couldn’t have grow Turning Point USA into an $85 million operation if he weren’t. And Charlie also supported our mission of providing free legal assistance and education in defense of Constitutional rights. He wouldn’t have appeared as the keynote speaker at our 2023 National Conference if he didn’t.

So if you feel compelled to get involved now more than ever, here’s what you can do to help. If you have time and talents, please consider donating them to us. Right now, our immediate need is a team to help us grow our social media presence so that we can overcome the rabid censorship that we have been experiencing virtually since we first opened our doors five years ago. For instance, since we created our second X account (after being shut down once before) in 2021, we have amassed a following of just over 4,100 followers. This, despite our work being featured in some of the most prominent publications in the nation, and on podcasts with hundreds of thousands of listeners. We are shadow-banned so much that even those 4,100 followers don’t see most things we post. Let me give you an example of just how aggressive the censorship is for us. A little over a year ago, we made a post featuring pictures of our President Dawn Jolly meeting with President Trump to discuss medical freedom issues, just a week before he announced that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. would be joining his campaign. What should have been a wildly popular post has garnered just 25 comments, 43 reposts, and 125 likes in all that time. And what’s even sadder is that this post actually did far outperform most of our posts, which ordinarily attract only a small handful of likes and reposts. If you don’t believe me, head on over to our X feed to take a look (and why you’re at it, give us some likes and shares).

If social media growth isn’t your talent, we are also in great need of volunteers to help us with our fundraising efforts. The economic decline/recession/depression of the last two years has taken its toll, with many people having no choice but to cancel or significantly reduce their contributions to our organization. In a strange twist of fate, another contributing factor to our drop in donations has been the reelection of Donald Trump and the appointment and confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to the post of Health and Human Service Secretary. More than ever before, people are filled with a renewed sense of hope, and they don’t believe there is much need for a charity like ours. They seem to be under the impression that since we have people fighting for these causes in Washington, D.C., there’s no need to give to a charity like ours. But anyone who believes the federal government will solve all of our problems needs to spend some time studying American history. And they must also be forgetting that there are still people living in states like California and New York, where the elected officials are essentially creating anti-Trump sanctuary states, not only refusing to implement any of his directives but in fact taking affirmative steps to do the opposite (see my most recent Substack post for more on that).

If you’d like to volunteer to help with social media growth or fundraising, please email me directly at brian@wethepatriotsusa.org.

And if you don’t have the time or skills to help as a volunteer, you can of course still join our fight by making a financial contribution to our mission. No gift is too small, and monthly contributions are especially appreciated, as they allow us to have a predictable stream of income so that we can more easily determine our budget for new lawsuits, educational events, broadcasts, and more. Even $10 a month can make a tremendous impact, especially if hundreds or thousands of people commit to such a gift. You can sign up for a monthly donation here, or on our Patriot Memberships page (which offer added benefits for monthly donations of certain levels).

However you can help, we are sincerely grateful for your support. By lending us your time, talents, or treasure, you are taking a stand to defend free speech, religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, health freedom, parental rights, and more. These are all causes Charlie supported as well, of course. We don’t flatter ourselves to believe that we are anything close to Charlie or the incredible organizations he founded. But that doesn’t mean that we won’t do everything we can to carry on his legacy, and boldly proclaim truth in his honor. But most of all, we will proclaim it in the honor and defense of Jesus Christ. Because again, this isn’t really about Charlie. And that’s just as Charlie would have wanted it.

