Yesterday I posted a brief episode to my Substack podcast titled “What have we become?” The subtitle read, “No, we won’t defend your celebration of murder.” I defended the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech, while at the same time saying that We The Patriots USA would not be defending people who have lost their jobs for publicly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination. For a public interest law firm that has dedicated itself in large part to defending free speech, it seem like a contradiction, if not outright hypocrisy.

It’s not.

As I explained in an X post immediately after I disseminated the podcast, “The right to life supersedes all other rights, even free speech.” Just to be clear, I was not advocating for any kind of hate speech exception to the First Amendment. In fact, if you listened to my podcast yesterday, I explicitly said that I was firmly opposed to such a measure. Speech with a list of exceptions isn’t free. And who exactly would decide what constitutes “hate speech” anyway? No thank you.

What I meant was that I cannot defend the sentiment, even if I defend the right to express it. And when it comes to the slaughter of an innocent man, defending the right to celebrate such an atrocity is an affront to the sanctity of life. You cannot at once be a staunch defender of the life from conception to natural death, while simultaneously defending someone who gleefully celebrates an assassination. And that goes for any assassination, not just the assassination of a pro-life free speech hero like Charlie Kirk. I’d say the same if it were the assassination of a leftist radical. Every life is precious. All lives matter.

Charlie Kirk had a right to life even before he had a right to speak. If you celebrate the brutal theft of that life, you will have to answer for that when you kneel before the Judgment Seat of Christ. So too will anyone who defends your celebration. That’s why it won’t be me, or the organization I co-founded.

But just because it’s sinful, doesn’t mean it’s unlawful. And the First Amendment clearly protects your right to express your glee over the killing of an innocent man. If it didn’t, then it would no more protect my right to express my outrage over this heinous crime. What happened to Charlie Kirk was diabolical, but the next administration, or the next Congress, might not agree with me. They might even want to punish me for saying it. And if the government is allowed to punish the people celebrating Charlie’s assassination, there’s nothing stopping the government from punishing the people who defend Charlie’s right to life in the future, or his messages, messages which many of us (hopefully, very many of us) will continue to proclaim for years to come. Charlie was assassinated in an attempt to silence his voice. If we allow the government to use his assassination to silence anyone’s voice, we are giving the killer(s) exactly what they were seeking, on a silver platter. That’s because judicial precedent outlives a Presidential administration.

And that’s also why I - and We The Patriots USA - is supporting the initiative of our good friend Mike Adams, who has introduced The Charlie Kirk Free Speech Act. The details can be found in the link I just shared, but in a nutshell, the Act would:

“- Outlaw viewpoint discrimination on all large platforms (1M+ users).

- Fine violators $1 billion per day for algorithmic or manual censorship of protected speech.

- Explicitly protect political, medical, scientific, religious, and anti-government speech.

- Establish a $1 trillion compensation fund for victims of censorship over the past decade.

- Criminally prosecute executives who engage in systematic suppression of free expression.”

So instead of prosecuting individuals for their speech, it would prosecute those who act to suppress it. What’s more, by establishing a $1 trillion compensation fund for victims of censorship over the last decade, it would provide restitution for all of us who have been kicked off of social media sites, payment platforms, and more for years. And that’s a lot of us. So many, in fact, that a trillion dollars may not even be enough.

I won’t get too deep into the weeds right now, because I’d need to see a draft bill before I could provide a thorough and accurate analysis. But suffice it to say that I do think the law would pass Constitutional muster. That’s not to say it would be easy to pass, given the many opponents of free speech in Congress on both sides of the aisle. But Congress absolutely has the power to pass laws to ensure that the First Amendment, or any Constitutional provision, is being upheld and enforced. In fact, that’s Congress’s #1 obligation in its lawmaking.

Here are the Action Items Mike has proposed for us to kick start this initiative:

“- Share this article everywhere (before it gets censored).

- Email this to your Congressman (find them at House.gov & Senate.gov).

- Boycott Google, Facebook, and PayPal—switch to Brave Search, Rumble, and cash/Bitcoin.

- Support censored journalists (Mike Adams, Tucker Carlson, etc.).

- Prepare for legal battle—this will be the fight of our lives.

Free speech is not negotiable. The Charlie Kirk Free Speech Act must pass.

God bless America. God bless free speech.”