Free The Law

Free The Law

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
8d

Tradition does not bode well for birthright citizenship either. Just means that prior errors can continue.

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Ty's avatar
Ty
8d

It doesn't make sense that the 14th amendment applied the 2nd amendment to the States. The 14th amendment shouldn't be needed to apply any amendments including the 2nd to the States because the States have their own State Constitutions which contain amendments that are the same or similar to those in the Bill Of Rights of the National Constitution.

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