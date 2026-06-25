In a 6-3 decision penned by Justice Samuel Alito, the U.S. Supreme Court today struck down a Hawaii law that banned the carrying of firearms on any private property open to the public without the express and affirmative consent of the property owners. At issue in Wolford v. Lopez was a 2023 law enacted by the Hawaii legislature in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen, 597 U. S. 1 (2022), which held that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry handguns outside the home for self-defense.

In essence, Hawaii’s law was little more than a brazen middle finger to Bruen. By requiring owners of any private property to provide their express and affirmative consent to the carrying of firearms on their property, it effectively banned the carrying of firearms in most privately-owned public spaces frequented by the public, like restaurants, stores, and theaters.

As Justice Barrett pointed out in response to Justice Jackson’s dissent, this wasn’t really a case about property law, or the individual rights of private property owners. Private property owners, of course, are still free to exclude particular individuals from their premises, including those carrying firearms. And the Second Amendment doesn’t apply to private property owners and businesses, anyway; it applies to the federal government, and state and local governments. And here, the state decided to create a ban on the carrying of firearms for self-defense in all privately-owned spaces, unless the property owner expressly opted out by affirmatively consenting. Hawaii can’t do that, since the Second Amendment - as applied to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment - forbids it.

The bigger issue here, as I see it, is that Hawaii defied Bruen. When states thumb their noses at the Supreme Court, we have lost the rule of law. That’s why I found it ironic that Justice Jackson effectively accused the court’s majority of casting the nation into lawlessness: “Today’s decision makes one thing clear: The Court’s objective is protecting guns, not consistently preserving any principle of law.”

And again, I’m a staunch defender of the rights of private citizens, and that includes their right to exclude people from their property. But when the state regulates how they can decide who enters their property, or creates a default of exclusion, that’s a problem. Hawaii legislators knew full well that many business owners wouldn’t be aware of the law, or would forget to post a sign regarding the carrying of firearms, rendering their premises void of the affirmative and express consent required by the new law. And that, of course, would result in those premises being off limits to anyone who wished to carry a firearm for self-defense. That’s clearly unconstitutional.

One final point: although I agree with the decision, I’m still firmly against the court’s “historical tradition” test articulated in Bruen. Simply put, that test says that if the particular regulation of firearms is part of the nation’s historical tradition of firearms regulation, then it’s acceptable. In my view, the test should never be whether we’ve been doing something a long time. It should always be whether the plain text of the Second Amendment forbids such regulation. Otherwise, we’re essentially saying that violating the Second Amendment is acceptable as long as we’ve been doing it for a long time. That concept is nowhere to be found in the Constitution, and it’s dangerous. The high court has expanded this concept to other rights enshrined in our Constitution, such as the right to the free exercise of religion found in the First Amendment. In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, 597 U.S. __ (2022), the Supreme Court looked to history and tradition to determine whether the First Amendment protected a high school football coach’s right to pray on the field after games. Although the Court reached the right decision in ruling for the coach, in my opinion it should not have looked to history and tradition as the guide. The First Amendment, on its face, clearly prohibits a school from punishing a coach for engaging in private prayer. But the Court reached a good destination by a bad road.

Before long, the destination won’t even be good. Think about what happens when we apply the historical tradition test to something like the state’s “police power” to mandate vaccines upheld by the Supreme Court in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905). For the last 121 years since that ruling, and even before, states have enjoyed this “privilege” to mandate vaccinations. If the rule is that it’s okay for states to do this as long as they’ve been doing it for a long time, that doesn’t bode well for overruling Jacobson and taking this power away from the states.

But again, this is a good decision, and good news for our Second Amendment litigation. We currently have a case pending before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging Connecticut’s ban on the open carry of firearms. This decision will undoubtedly strengthen our position. If you’d like to support our efforts in that case and others, please consider a gift to our Mission 250 Fundraiser, which concludes in about a week when we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.

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