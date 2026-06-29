Free The Law

Free The Law

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Elaine's avatar
Elaine
4d

The reality is that the misnamed Democrats will never support anything that might work to prevent fraud or disadvantaging them. Evidently, some of the Supreme Court justices are of the same mind. I think everyone knows that real election integrity means verifiable and independent means of counting votes, in person voting, actual cleaning up of voter roles which requires time, money and effort, valid identification, disallowing non-citizens to vote, and voting only on election day.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
4d

Maybe this is meant to stir congress into action in passing the SAVE act. Except I don't believe it addresses mail in ballots.

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