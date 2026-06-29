It’s been one of those days. One of those days that make you want to cheer and cry at the same time. One of those days that restore your faith in our Constitutional Republic, while simultaneously making you question whether it’s reached the end of its lifespan.

Let’s start with the good news. In a 6-3 decision in Chatrie v. United States, the Supreme Court today ruled that law enforcement’s use of Google location data is a “search” within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. The case involved a robbery at a Virginia credit union, in which police were not able to identify a suspect. The police obtained a so-called “geofence warrant”, which they served on Google to obtain location data for a number of individuals within a 150-meter radius (the “geofence”) of the bank around the time of the crime. When police narrowed the list of suspects down to three individuals (including the plaintiff), Google turned over identifying information for those individuals, such as names and phone numbers, to the police. The Fourth Circuit ruled that the plaintiff “did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in two hours’ worth of Location History data voluntarily exposed to Google.” But when the case was reheard by the full bench of justices (en banc), the court was evenly divided as to whether a Fourth Amendment search had occurred. The Supreme Court took up the case solely to decide whether police violated the Fourth Amendment when they obtained the plaintiff’s Google location data.

In today’s decision, the Supreme Court found that police did indeed conduct a Fourth Amendment search when they obtained the cell phone location data, and that an individual does have a reasonable expectation of privacy in his cell phone location data. The Supreme Court remanded the case to the district court to determine whether the search was “reasonable” as required by the Fourth Amendment.

That last part is important, especially for anyone reading this who presumes that this decision means that law enforcement won’t be able to use cell phone location data to solve crimes. That is absolutely not what the decision says. It simply says that police must have a valid warrant to obtain the data, and that the search of the data must be reasonable within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. In other words, the same standard in place for all searches and seizures applies to cell phone data just the same. Put even more simply, there is no “cell phone exception” to the Fourth Amendment, just as there is no “computer exception” or any other personal data exception. You have an inherit right to privacy on your devices just as you have an inherit right to privacy in your home.

Today’s decision built upon another landmark cell phone data privacy decision from 2018, Carpenter v. United States, which held that police could not use third parties - in that case the cell phone carriers MetroPCS and Sprint - to obtain an individual’s cell phone location data without a warrant showing probable cause. That decision made clear that police could not use a third-party proxy as an end run around the Fourth Amendment.

For anyone concerned about the increasing lack of personal privacy and government intrusion in this digital age (as you all should be), today’s decision was a clear indication that the Fourth Amendment is still alive and well, and will remain so regardless of whatever mediums we now use to share and store information.

Now on to the bad news. In a 5-4 decision that some are describing as a death blow to election integrity, the Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots received after election day can be counted in an election. In evaluating a Mississippi law that allows late ballots to be counted, Justice Amy Coney Barrett - writing for the majority in Watson v. Republican National Committee and joined by Justices Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson - determined that “the election-day statutes require the electorate’s choice to be made on election day. That occurs so long as election day is the deadline for individuals to vote—as it is in Mississippi. But the election-day statutes do not set a deadline for ballot receipt, so they do not prevent Mississippi from counting ballots postmarked before election day yet received afterward.”

If you were tired of “election season” and were hoping for a return to “election day”, this decision pretty clearly dashed those hopes. Although many argue that federal election law already firmly established that ballots must be received by election day to be counted, apparently Congress will have to enact a new law to clarify this in no uncertain terms. The good news is that Congress has been known to respond by passing laws to rectify what it perceives as wrongly-decided Supreme Court decisions. What remains to be seen is whether this Congress will view this ruling as wrongly decided, and whether it will do anything before the new Congress is sworn in after the midterms.

That’s all for today. I’d rather spend more time dwelling on the good news than the bad. Four more major decisions are expected from the high court tomorrow. Stay tuned!