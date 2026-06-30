Free The Law

Free The Law

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
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This is definitely the beginning of the end of America as we once enjoyed (and paid for). However, we'll continue paying for it via threats, thievery, rapes, murders, bribery and bullying (they're probably deep into human trafficking as well, (adults AND children). Thanks 'supreme' (now THAT's a joke) court - I think it's past time you all retired to your mansions on the coast and let some REAL Americans take your place on the bench. You will not be missed nor thought about for even a second except of course, to celebrate your continued absence.

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Ty's avatar
Ty
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I can't believe that anyone would be outraged over any natural person being born in the United States having US Citizenship. Opposition to birthright citizenship seems very racist and nativist to me. I hope you're not a racist who's against immigrants, refugees and people fleeing political persecution and receiving political asylum from receiving a fair path to US Citizenship. It's plain common sense that anyone born within the territorial boundaries of a nation and State within the nation should be a Citizen of that nation and State especially if either of the person's parents was a US Citizen at the time of their birth or they were in the country legally without being a US Citizen. I'm not a Constitutional expert so I don't know why the phrase "under the jurisdiction of the United States" was included in the birthright citizenship clause of the 14th amendment however the clause would seemingly mean the same thing even if that phrase hadn't been included. All the phrase really means is that as a US Citizen they are under the legal jurisdiction of federal courts which is true of all US Citizens whether they were born a US Citizen or were an immigrant that became a naturalized US Citizen. I don't think so called "anchor babies" is something that happens very often so it shouldn't be used as an excuse to eliminate birthright citizenship. When immigrants come to the US they come here to build a life here. They don't come just to have a baby here and then leave. Do you have any idea how disruptive and chaotic it would be if birthright citizenship were overturned not to mention the tyranny that would result? Without birthright citizenship the federal government would be able to deport anyone they wanted for any reason they want and revoke the citizenship of people born here for any reason. It's also very anti-Libertarian to eliminate birthright citizenship. The 14th amendment should have been exclusively for the purpose of defining US and State Citizenship. Instead they added a bunch of crap to the amendment which ruined the whole amendment. Former slaves should have automatically become US Citizens and State Citizens when the 13th amendment banning slavery was ratified. Instead they passed the14th amendment supposedly to give former slaves legal status as US Citizens but in reality it was a trojan horse to give Corporations status as naturalized US Citizens and the so called equal protection of the law.

Despite what conservatives seem to believe birthright citizenship is not a rare thing. Either complete or restricted birthright citizenship is common throughout the world and complete unrestricted birthright citizenship is common throughout both North American and South American countries. Instead of being outraged over birthright citizenship you should be outraged over government officials having dual citizenship of multiple countries and receiving titles of nobility from foreign entities and corporations having citizenship also.

https://www.axios.com/2025/01/25/birthright-citizenship-world-map-trump

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