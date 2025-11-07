Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
1d

The US Constitution was written for the people in the States not for people in non-State US territories. US Territories are not part of the Union of States. They have not ratified the US Constitution. They have been denied their sovereignty and have no representation in Congress or the US Senate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by We The Patriots USA
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture