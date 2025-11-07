The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday handed President Trump yet another victory, upholding his executive order affirming the basic biological fact that only two sexes exist, as applied to U.S. passports. In a brief 6-3 ruling, the Court reversed the decision of a Massachusetts district court judge to block the passport policy, explaining, “Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth—in both cases, the Government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment.” While the litigation will be allowed to proceed in the lower courts while the policy takes effect, the high court’s statement that the policy does not violate equal protection is probably a good indication of where it is likely to ultimately land on the issue, assuming no changes to the composition of the court. The Biden administration had allowed the addition of an “X” gender option on U.S. passports for individuals who did not wish to identify themselves in accordance with their biological sex.

Meanwhile in Cincinnati, Ohio, the full bench of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision of a Sixth Circuit three-judge panel, and a district court judge, who had both ruled that a Columbus-area school district could punish students for refusing to use “preferred pronouns” in reference to students who did not wish to be identified according to their biological sex. In 2023, the Olentangy Local School District Board of Education informed a parent that students could indeed be disciplined for refusing to use preferred pronouns, paving the way for this lawsuit in defense of the students’ free speech rights under the First Amendment. Applying the test from the landmark school free speech case, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, 393 U.S. 503 (1969), the majority held that there was no evidence that a student merely using a pronoun that matched another student’s biological sex when referencing that student would be disruptive to the learning process. The court also found that using a pronoun is not “abusive” in the way that a student yelling “Go back to Mexico!” to a Mexican student would be, the example cited by the school district in its defense. In other words, doing what students have done in school for all of human history until the last 5-10 years is not “abusive” or “disruptive”!

In Tinker, the Supreme Court held that students wearing black arm bands to protest the Vietnam War was protected speech that was not disruptive to the learning process. That was 1969. It’s hard to believe that we’ve found ourselves in an America 56 years later where a school is arguing that a student merely saying “he” when referring to a biological male in the classroom is disruptive. Don’t let anyone tell you that we are so much more “tolerant” as a society today than we were 50 or 60 years ago. We may tolerate things we didn’t before, but that doesn’t mean we’re more tolerant in general. We’ve just found new things deserving of our intolerance.

Well, clearly not all of us. These two decisions yesterday, along with others like the Mahmoud v. Taylor decision from the Supreme Court earlier this year (which held that parents have a right to opt their children out of LGBTQ+ curriculum in school) indicate a definitive position emerging in the federal judiciary in favor of free speech and religious freedom, and against the government compelling universal acceptance of transgender ideologies among children and adults alike. That is, of course, unless you live in California (or someplace like it).

While today many are celebrating these recent victories as an indication that free speech is alive and well in America, for people like Mirella Ramirez, not much has changed. Mirella was fired from her dream job as a kindergarten teacher by the Oakland, California Unified School District in 2023, because she refused to use male pronouns to refer to her five-year-old female student, whose parents - and the school district - said was transitioning to a male. As outrageous as this seems - in all fairness, far more so than the mere prospect of potential discipline for students in Ohio - a magistrate judge in California dismissed Mirella’s case on October 20, 2025, a case which was fully funded by We The Patriots USA. Of course, we are appealing the dismissal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and if we lose there, we will not hesitate to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Given the recent precedent, we like our chances there. But Mirella shouldn’t have to wait years for justice, just because she happens to live in California, rather than Ohio.

Yes, the case decided by the Sixth Circuit yesterday involved students’ right to refuse to use preferred pronouns, not teachers. But the Supreme Court in Tinker made clear that teachers and students alike retain their free speech rights in the classroom:

“First Amendment rights, applied in light of the special characteristics of the school environment, are available to teachers and students. It can hardly be argued that either students or teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” Tinker at 506.

Arguably, Mirella should have had even more legal protections than a student, because Title VII of the Civil Rights Act also prohibits employers from engaging in religious discrimination against employees, and Mirella refused to engage in this compelled speech on the basis of her sincere religious belief, as a devout Catholic, that God created only two sexes, male and female.

And so, we will continue to fight for Mirella with everything we’ve got. Some may question the wisdom of us filing so many lawsuits in places like California, New York, and Connecticut. But while it’s true that the victories may be harder fought and harder to come by in places like these, it’s also true that the oppression experienced by the people living in those states is often more egregious, and more pervasive. There are few places to escape tyrannical government overreach in California, and yes, there are still people living in California. While many have fled the state for greener pastures, there are many who, due to personal circumstances, are unable to move away. And you know what? They shouldn’t have to move. Many of these people have families who have lived in the state for generations, and for that reason, it will always be home to them.

We care about the people of California. We care about the people of New York. We care about the people of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and others in states like them - just as much as we care about the people of Idaho, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida. That’s because the United States Constitution was written for each and every person in all 50 states and every U.S. territory, too. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, your right to religious freedom or free speech shouldn’t be dependent on your zip code.

But because the tyranny and the governments that enforce it in these states is so much more aggressive, and because the legal victories are so hard-won in these states, this work is very expensive. In an economy that is still struggling to get up off the mat in what seems to be an endless boxing match between capitalism and socialism, charitable giving has waned significantly in the last two years. This has resulted in a substantial blow to our organization’s funding, threatening the future of our mission here at We The Patriots USA. That’s why, this year more than any year since we’ve started, we are in need of your help this giving season. Our 2025 Year-End Giving Campaign is now underway, and continues through December 31, 2025. Since we are a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, gifts to We The Patriots USA are tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. tax law.

So today, we are calling upon you to help us continue our fight to get justice for Mirella. She deserves her big win, not only for herself, but for all of the brave teachers and other people of faith in California and states like it, who continue to be persecuted for holding fast to their beliefs. With your help, we can win that victory, and set precedent that will last for generations to come.

