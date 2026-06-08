In case you haven’t heard, I am deeply saddened to report that Attorney Warner Mendenhall passed away peacefully this morning after an illness, surrounded by his family.

The news is heartbreaking for all of us who knew him, and probably also for many who didn’t. That’s because he touched so many lives, even those he never met. Warner became a household name in the health freedom community during the covid years, as he worked tirelessly to battle mandates he knew were not only violations of our Constitution, but of basic human rights. He stood up to governments, hospitals, universities, and corporations with a fearlessness and calm that was rarely seen in or out of a courtroom during those years. He formed Freedom Counsel, a network of attorneys (of which I am a proud member) dedicated to fighting for health freedom, religious liberty, and more. For years Warner hosted weekly Monday meetings over video conference for Freedom Counsel members. Today we met to remember and honor Warner.

What struck me more than anything else was that the conversation didn’t really center around his legal work, amazing as it was. Instead, the focus was on the incredible human being who was Warner Mendenhall. Warner wasn’t in this for the money, and that was abundantly clear to anyone who spoke to him even just once. Warner did this work because he loved people, and he wanted to serve them.

Warner wasn’t infected with the egotism that is all too prevalent in the legal field, not to mention the health freedom movement. He rose above it all to stay above the fray. Even when someone attacked him, you wouldn’t hear him speak an unkind word about them. He didn’t get down in the mud. That’s not to say that he didn’t defend himself, but he knew how to do it with class and humility.

In short, we can all learn a lesson from the way Warner lived his life. And now that he’s gone, I think the best way we can honor him is by being more like Warner.

In closing, I’ll leave you with my last interview with Warner, during the Fifth Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon. A few weeks ago, Warner booked a spot for this year’s marathon. I’m reserving that spot for a Freedom Counsel member to join us to discuss the work of Freedom Counsel, and Warner’s legacy in general.