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Paul Debbas's avatar
Paul Debbas
5d

We knew Warner Mendenhall had serious health problems, so the news came as no surprise, but it's extremely sad nonetheless. Anyone who values medical freedom--any kind of freedom, really--should be grateful for the work Mr. Mendenhall did.

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Bernita's avatar
Bernita
5d

Prayers for family and friends.

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