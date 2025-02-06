Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”, which among other things seeks to restrict funding for educational institutions that continue to allow biological men to compete in women’s and girls’ sports. This follows closely on the heels of another recent executive order from the President declaring that the policy of the federal government is to recognize only two sexes, male and female. The fact that we need an executive order to clarify what has been universally accepted as biological truth for the entirety of human history up until the last decade or so is proof positive that we are living in strange times, indeed.

But apart from the absurdity of it all, these orders set the stage for what is sure to be a contentious legal showdown between several so-called “blue” states and the Trump administration. In states like California, New York, and my former home state of Connecticut, for instance, laws have been passed that make it illegal for a school to refuse to provide equal access to its educational programs and services - including athletics - based on one’s “gender identity.” So schools in those states will now be faced with a choice between losing federal funding on the one hand, or facing a barrage of private discrimination lawsuits on the other.

This is not to say that I’m terribly sympathetic, given the fact that many of the administrators and school board members running these public schools and colleges were strong proponents of these state laws, and no doubt some even lobbied for their passage. Where that is the case, they made their own bed, so to speak. But regardless, what unfolds in the coming months and years will make for some fascinating and no doubt dramatic courtroom battles. Grab your popcorn.

We The Patriots USA already has a lawsuit that is front and center on those battle lines, one that even the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday has potential “national importance amid a culture war pitting the Trump Administration’s executive efforts to dismantle transgender rights against California’s education establishment and state laws, which back policies and protections for students who identify as transgender and non-binary.” While I disagree that the objective of the President’s executive orders is to “dismantle transgender rights,” the Chronicle got it right in stressing the import of our litigation in defense of Oakland, California kindergarten teacher Mirella Ramirez. Mirella was fired after she refused to participate in her five-year-old student’s gender transition, citing her devotion to her Catholic faith. The school district cited California Education Code and the district’s Board Policy as justification for Mirella’s termination. In our lawsuit against the school district, we cited the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

But California Attorney General Robert Bonta is doubling down on his defiance against President Trump’s recent executive orders, especially those regarding biological sex and immigration. At a press conference on Tuesday, Bonta said that “California passed laws that apply to everyone. Everyone’s entitled to their personal beliefs, and everyone must follow the law. So, this isn’t a time to decide as an individual what to do based on your whims.”

So is that what we’re calling someone’s deeply held, sincere religious beliefs now, Mr. Bonta? Mere “whims”? Such a characterization is not only deeply offensive, it’s actually discriminatory in the sense that it suggests that people’s religious beliefs are secondary to the ideology promoted at the whim of the California state legislature. (See what I did there?)

No, Mr. Bonta. Mirella’s religious beliefs are not whims, and her faith is not for sale. As someone who has had several conversations with her now, and as someone who happens to share her religious beliefs, I’ve come to realize that for Mirella, her devotion to God and to her Church surpasses her devotion to anything else in this world. That’s why she didn’t hesitate to refuse to comply with what she instantly recognized as a gravely immoral order from her superiors. She was not willing to trade her soul for a paycheck, or a pension. That sure doesn’t sound like a whim to me.

Support Mirella's Legal Fund