On Monday, I published “The Rager Challenge That Never Was”, in which I provided an update on our fundraiser for those who wanted to support our work defending Constitutional rights and other God-given human rights in court. At the time of that writing, I reported that we had raised a grand total of $597.50 for our Rager Challenge fundraiser. I am happy to report that several of you responded with donations, bringing our total to $1,027. Obviously we’re still a long way off from our $500,000 goal, but it was heartening to see that some people actually saw the post, read it, and took action! We know that some of you are just not able to give at this time, and if that’s the case we ask that you please support us with your prayers, and by sharing this post with your friends and family. We are so very grateful to each of you for your support and your confidence in our legal work.

For those of you still considering a gift, here are just a few of the things your money will fund this year:

We are currently gathering plaintiffs for a lawsuit to challenge legislation in Hawaii that, if passed, will remove the religious exemption to mandatory school vaccinations. We plan to immediately file a federal lawsuit if Hawaii becomes the fifth state to remove the religious exemption. We already have one potential plaintiff, but need more. If you know of any parents in Hawaii who plan to enroll their children in school next year, and have a religious objection to one or more required vaccinations, please have them contact us at info@wethepatriotsusa.org.

We are also currently working to locate plaintiffs to challenge the removal of the religious exemption to school vaccinations in Maine. Although there have already been legal challenges filed that have to date been unsuccessful, we are working on a new legal strategy to win back religious exemptions for all parents in the Pine Tree State. If you know of any parents in Maine who are trying to enroll their children in school (or have recently tried), but have been denied access because the school will not recognize their religious exemption, please have them contact us at info@wethepatriotsusa.org.

We have two ongoing lawsuits to restore the religious exemption to school vaccinations in Connecticut - one in state court, the other in federal court.

We have had several parents contact us for help with medical kidnapping cases, or state capture by CPS. We are not able to help all of these parents due to a lack of resources, but we are making it a priority in 2025 to file more cases to bring children back home. We recently announced a victory for a Connecticut mother who was being investigated by the state because she declined certain vaccinations for her newborn. We have also been contacted by a mother in Ohio, who lost custody of her baby because she did not agree to supplement her breastfeeding with formula, as “ordered” by her pediatrician. Medical kidnapping is a scourge on this nation, and it needs to end NOW. With your help, we can do just that.

We have three active lawsuits in defense of Second Amendment rights - one against the State of Connecticut, a second against the State of New Mexico, and a third against the federal government. All of these involve serious infringements on the right of ordinary citizens to keep and bear arms. It is important that we receive continued funding to cover the mounting legal expenses.

We have just filed a lawsuit in defense of Oakland, California kindergarten teacher Mirella Ramirez, who was fired for refusing to use “preferred pronouns” to aid in the gender transition of her five-year-old female student. Mirella informed her supervisors that she had a serious religious objection to this compelled speech, but the school refused to provide her with an accommodation that would not violate her faith. This is a critical free speech and religious freedom case that even the captured mainstream media is acknowledging has potential “national importance.”

As you can see, we have a lot on our plate, but we need your help to continue these fights and take on more like them. This Substack has over 17,000 subscribers. If 500 of them gave $1,000, we’d shatter our $500,000 goal. If 1,000 of them gave $500, we’d do the same. Or, if every single subscriber gave just $29, we’d raise $500,000 overnight!

Like I said on Monday, we’re not giving up on this. We believe that the courts comprise the last battleground for our freedoms, and you can see this clearly playing out right now with all of the recent Executive Orders and lawsuits filed to block them. If you are ready to join us on that battleground, please make a gift today.

