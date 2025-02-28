When news broke recently that a coalition of state Attorneys General, led by South Carolina AG Alan Wilson, were investigating Anthony Fauci for potential state crimes, a collective sigh of relief and shouts of joy rang out all across the country, and the globe. Finally, Fauci would be held accountable for what many have termed “crimes against humanity.” No longer would he be able to hide behind the sweeping pardon issued by Biden during his final days in office. A statement published on AG Wilson’s website summarized the AG coalition’s letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and boldly declared:

“President Biden’s blanket pardon of Dr. Fauci is a shameful attempt to prevent accountability,” said Attorney General Wilson. “If any of these findings indicate violations of state laws, we are fully prepared to take appropriate action to ensure justice is served.” …The attorneys general have requested that Congress provide them with any relevant findings that could lead to state investigations and potential prosecutions. They reaffirm their commitment to upholding public trust, ensuring transparency, and preventing similar failures in future public health crises.

Following closely on the heels of this momentous headline were assurances from many leaders and activists in the health freedom community that finally, at long last, the moment we’ve all been waiting for had arrived. Fauci will finally be held accountable, they said, for the millions of deaths caused by the Wuhan lab-manufactured virus, hospital protocols, and the covid shots. Rather than challenge Biden’s pardon head-on - despite the fact that there may well be sufficient grounds for doing so - many have instead turned to state prosecutors to get the job done. But just how likely is that to happen?

Once again, I find myself in the unenviable position of being the bearer of bad news. From the start of the covid era, I have consistently maintained that I do not believe we will see Anthony Fauci and his cohorts prosecuted for their roles in leading America - and the world - into one of the darkest periods in human history, a period that without question was marked by millions of senseless deaths that could have been prevented, had other leaders been at the helm providing factual data rooted in actual science, rather than political propaganda. Although I never predicted he would be pardoned - an action that, in my view, is tantamount to an admission of his guilt - I repeatedly said that I didn’t think he’d be held accountable for his misdeeds. I still don’t.

Don’t get me wrong. I like what I read in AG Wilson’s statement, and I’m glad the AGs are launching an investigation. I just don’t think it will end in a criminal prosecution, at least not for crimes against humanity. I don’t see a life sentence or death penalty anywhere in Fauci’s future. At most, they could lay a perjury trap, getting him to answer questions under oath and prosecuting him if he’s caught lying. But what state crimes has he committed so far? When did Fauci come into the State of Carolina - or any other state - and violate any criminal statute? From where I sat, I saw him repeatedly issuing “guidelines” and “recommendations” from his propaganda mouthpiece in his roles as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a lead member of the White House coronavirus task force. Even if you can prove in a court of law that many (or most) of those guidelines and recommendations were based on false information, and that following them resulted in injuries and deaths, I am unaware of any state law that includes lying and making harmful recommendations within its definition of murder. Not one of the articles or news reports I’ve read about these state prosecutions has identified the specific state crime for which Fauci could be prosecuted.

And again, key here is that he didn’t do any of these things as an official of any state. He was acting as a federal official, so any crimes he may have committed were federal in nature. He didn’t force the State of South Carolina, or any other state, to follow his guidelines and recommendations. State public health officials, who have a responsibility to conduct their own research rather than blindly follow the recommendations of federal officials, are responsible for issuing orders in their own states. So why are we letting them off the hook? Are we giving the state and local officials a free pass just because it’s easier and more salacious to “prosecute Fauci for crimes against humanity”?

Please, let me be clear. This is NOT a defense of Anthony Fauci. Had Biden not issued the pardon, I do think Pam Bondi would (and should) be moving forward with a federal investigation (just for the record, I also didn’t foresee Bondi being named AG back in the early days of the covid era). But given that that option appears to be off the table, I don’t think prosecuting Fauci for state crimes is our next best option. I do think we need to look into what was happening in each of our states, because I still maintain that state officials had a responsibility to investigate and verify Fauci’s recommendations, especially given that so many people were publicly declaring them to be fraudulent. It’s not as if they can reasonably argue that there was good evidence to show that rushing people onto ventilators and pumping them full of Remdesivir would save lives. It’s not as if they can reasonably argue that there was good evidence to show that masks stopped COVID-19 transmission, or that the shots were safe and effective. It would have been as simple as watching one of industrial hygienist Kristen Meghan Kelly’s countless videos on the ineffectiveness of mask wearing as a public health measure to know that masks wouldn’t stop the spread. We were able to find this information, and very easily actually. Why weren’t they?

Again, Fauci could still be prosecuted at the state and federal levels if he commits any crimes going forward, such as perjury before a federal or state tribunal. But absent that, I just don’t see it happening (and even so, that wouldn’t carry with it a very long sentence). Maybe I’m wrong, and if I am, I’ll be the first to admit it. In that case, I’ll come right back here and write another post about how I was wrong, and I’ll do so gladly. I’d love nothing more to see him - and many others - held accountable for their actions. And while we’re talking about the many others, how about the mainstream media? Why are we letting them off the hook too? In my opinion, they are in many ways more responsible than Fauci for what happened the last five years. Can you imagine if the media actually engaged in real journalism, investigating Fauci’s statements and reporting to the masses that they were not based in real scientific data? Can you imagine if the media had, instead of blindly parroting everything he said and commanding that people roll up their sleeves for their shots, actually reported that the shots had never been proven to be safe or effective, and carried with them significant risks of injury and death? Without the bullhorn of the media, Fauci would have been essentially powerless. Almost nobody would have followed his recommendations if MSNBC and CNN told them not to (or even cautioned them against it). Just think about that for a minute. If we’re ranking villains here, is Fauci really number one?