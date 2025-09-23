To call it predictable would be a gross understatement. As soon as I saw President Trump step to the podium yesterday and repeatedly announce to pregnant women, “Don’t take Tylenol,” it was a foregone conclusion that we’d see throngs of pregnant women all over the country popping Tylenol in a twisted act of rebellion against him. Orange Man Bad. No thank you, Mr. Brain Worm. You could set your watch to it.

“But he doesn’t even have a medical degree!” they shouted with a feigned outrage that was, of course, consistently absent every time Joe Biden stepped to the mic and read from a teleprompter, while refusing to take questions. They say the same about Kennedy, ignoring the hard truth that he has spent far more time studying vaccines and their health effects than the overwhelming majority of physicians who proudly attach the suffix “MD” to their signatures. And, just as predictably, they ignore the fact that there were, in fact, actual MDs - and very well-credentialed ones at that - standing at the podium with the President and Mr. Kennedy, who echoed the recommendation that pregnant women refrain from using acetaminophen during pregnancy due the increased risk of autism and ADHD in their babies, scientifically proven to be linked to such usage.

But for those filled with nothing but pure hatred in their hearts for Trump and his administration, none of that matters. Just like the fact that these recommendations were based on the findings of researchers at institutions like Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Mount Sinai means nothing at all to these “science deniers,” a term they have consistently used to shame anyone who dares to question the mainstream medical narrative, but one that is much more appropriately used to describe them.

Remember, these are the same people who for years have tossed around the phrase “safe and effective” to describe vaccines, without a shred of evidence to support that assertion. Instead, they presented us with an endless parade of supposed “experts” from those very same institutions, and expected us to just take their word for it. Why? Well, because they were the “experts”, after all. They had a fancy title at an esteemed research hospital or university. And for them, the title is all that matters. For them, the authority of the person or institution has always reigned supreme over the authority of the evidence.



But now, faced with actual evidence - real data grounded in thorough research conducted using established and accepted scientific methodologies that in any other context they deem valid - they balk. They balk, because the Orange Man said it. Because Mr. Brain Worm said it. They reduce their criticism to these banal and childish insults because they have no actual substance in which to ground their opposition.

And so it goes, too, with the People’s Republics of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and more. None of us were really surprised when earlier this month Governor Newsom of California proudly announced the formation of the new “West Coast Health Alliance” (WCHA) alongside his counterpart comrades in Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii. And none of us were all that surprised, either, when last week New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Maine followed suit by forming the “Northeast Public Health Collaborative” (NPHC). These efforts, purportedly taken to combat the lack of independence and politicization at the CDC, were in reality taken to do just that, i.e., to politicize public health. As usual, these Governors have produced not a shred of evidence that anything President Trump or Secretary Kennedy are saying and doing lacks scientific merit, or will cause harm to the health of the residents of their states. They aren’t fighting the science, they’re fighting the individuals proclaiming it. Again, for these people it’s all about the person, not the data.

And of course, the tragic irony is that their actions to fight back against the administration’s campaign to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) will, in reality, be the very actions that destroy the health of the millions who will blindly follow them, and their innocent babies. There are literally videos online of pregnant women ingesting Tylenol with big smiles on their faces, thinking that they are part of some kind of powerful protest against a fascist dictator. Their act of rebellion is to ignore these new federal recommendations and the mountain of credible research findings supporting them, even if it cost them their health, and the health of their unborn children.

Welcome to the New Resistance.

There’s only one word to describe it, really: sick. Ironic, once again. There are actually thousands - if not millions - of people right now deliberately making themselves sick in an effort to rebel against those trying to make us healthy. But again, we really shouldn’t be surprised. These are the same people protesting the administration’s continued research into the causes of the autism epidemic, and denying that there is an epidemic at all. The people who call us science deniers are the biggest science deniers of them all. Actually, to deny the autism epidemic goes far beyond a denial of science. It’s a blatant denial of reality. Again, these people are sick.

So I can’t really disagree with the sentiment posted by Calley Means on X earlier today when he shared a video of one of these pregnant women gleefully popping Tylenol: “We have a mental health crisis.”