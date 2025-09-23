Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Victoria Dubin Master's avatar
Dr. Victoria Dubin Master
3d

What comes around goes around and that couldn't be clearer than in the case of a pregnant mom spitefully taking tylenol thinking she is hurting Trump supporters. My goodness, how pathetic is that. I'm not surprised considering the reality of the mental conditioning that these people have been poisoned by. I'm not convinced these pregnant moms are seriously taking it or just acting like it to be spiteful but regardless, it is a sick movement and it's getting worse by the minute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adriana's avatar
Adriana
2d

🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture