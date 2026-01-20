It’s time vaccine manufacturers faced real accountability.

Last week I published a post titled, “Less Vaccines, But What Does It Mean?”, in which I explained that reducing the number of vaccines recommended for routine use in children was a good first step, but was definitely just a first step. What is needed now, I wrote, is for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to open a formal rulemaking process to amend the Vaccine Injury Table (VIT) to align with the new recommendations. That’s because until those vaccines are removed from the VIT, they still enjoy liability protection under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. I encouraged all of you to write to Secretary Kennedy (and your representatives in Congress), urging him to initiate this rulemaking process. Putting my money where my mouth is, I wrote my own letter to Secretary Kennedy on behalf of We The Patriots USA, which was sent to him via certified mail this morning.

You can read that letter in its entirety here, but I’ll provide an excerpt here as well:

As you know, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act provides vaccine manufacturers with liability protection for all vaccines currently included on the Vaccine Injury Table. This liability protection prevents the vast majority of parents from seeking meaningful recovery for their children’s vaccine injuries in federal court, leaving them to instead seek compensation under the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). Recovery under the VICP is limited and often difficult to obtain. According to the most recent National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Data Report dated December 1, 2025,[1] between 2006 and 2023, “for every 1 million doses of vaccine that were distributed, approximately 1 individual was compensated.” Since the start of the program in 1988, approximately $5.5 billion has been paid out for vaccine injuries. For a frame of reference – although it admittedly is not the best 1:1 comparison – reports estimate that nearly $60 billion is due to be paid out to victims of the opioid crisis stemming from settlements that were reached beginning in 2021.[2] The vaccine injured – including those killed by a vaccine – deserve justice, no less than those injured or killed by any other product, pharmaceutical or otherwise. As the parent of a vaccine-injured child myself, I have a vested interest in this matter, although the length of time that has passed since my child was injured will likely preclude my family from obtaining compensation. But I write to you not on my own behalf, but on behalf of the members of We The Patriots USA. As a nationwide nonprofit that has as a central pillar of its mission the pursuit of justice for victims of health freedom violations, we are formally requesting that you initiate the rulemaking process to amend the Vaccine Injury Table to reflect the most recent changes to the CDC’s childhood vaccination schedule, i.e. to remove from the Vaccine Injury Table those vaccinations no longer universally recommended for routine use in children. This change is necessary so that the vaccine injured may seek compensation via regular tort actions in federal court, rather than the VICP. This will provide the vaccine injured with the ability to obtain significantly more compensation than is available through the VICP, and finally hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for the grievous harm caused by vaccines.

[1] https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vicp/vicp-stats-12-01-25.pdf

[2] https://www.opioidsettlementtracker.com/

Amending the VIT would have far-reaching effects, beyond just allowing the vaccine injured and their families to seek recovery in regular federal court proceedings (which in itself is huge). Faced with gargantuan liability for the injuries and deaths caused by their products, the manufacturers would be left with no choice but to remove these vaccines from the market altogether. And, even if that didn’t happen right away, doctors would stop administering them, for fear of being sued themselves.

As it stands right now, vaccine manufacturers, doctors, and private medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics are emboldened. They are digging in their heels, and fighting back against everything coming out of Kennedy’s HHS. And that’s because as it stands right now, not much has changed (despite all the finger and tongue wagging from the mainstream media and blue state government officials). All of the vaccines on the childhood schedule are still available and covered by insurance. All doctors and vaccine manufacturers are immune from liability for injuries and deaths. And nearly all of the doctors and public health “experts” are still pressuring parents to have their children receive all of the vaccines that were recommended by the CDC prior to these recent changes. But once that liability shield disappears, all of that changes.

And that’s why this is so important, and why We The Patriots USA is leading the charge for real and lasting change that would finally hold manufacturers and doctors accountable for their actions. Special thanks to Health Freedom Defense Fund and Stand for Health Freedom for standing with us in this effort, and signing on to our letter. Please share this letter with your elected leaders, and urge them to urge Secretary Kennedy to initiate the rulemaking process to amend the VIT and remove the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers.

READ AND SHARE THE LETTER TO RFK JR.

SUPPORT OUR WORK