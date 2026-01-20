Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sboaks's avatar
Sboaks
2d

Who do we pressure to ban pharmaceutical ads? That would be another great change. Take money from those who control the narrative.

Reply
Share
Paul Winter's avatar
Paul Winter
11h

quit fucking around with just spue ling out evidence and DO IT

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture